Last month, we received word that the Starship Supercar Show is returning this September with over $80 million worth of exotic vehicles on display. Now it's about to get even more exciting with help from McLaren.

McLaren Auckland has formed a veritable selection of its most desirable vehicles as it celebrates six decades since Kiwi Bruce McLaren founded the company. And they are going all out, as with ten cars in tow, it will reportedly be the show's largest display from a single marque.

Eventgoers will witness four McLaren Ultimate Series Cars, the first being Elva, a modern reimagining of the iconic Can-Am cars from the 1960s. It's McLaren's lightest road car, weighing 1,269 kg fully laden and packing a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 rated at 599 kW and 800 Nm of torque.

Another Can-Am car, perhaps the most successful one, is M8B. This example is the only M8B in running condition worldwide, made possible through a painstaking 20-year restoration effort. M8B saw the most success in 1969 when it won every race it was in, at times even securing all three podium spots with three examples.

What can top that? Speedtail is a prime candidate as the fastest McLaren ever built. The P1 and Senna hypercars also conjure up excitement as they complete the show's Ultimate Series lineup.

"Auckland is Bruce McLaren's hometown, so we want to do something special to celebrate the 60th Anniversary. To have the M8B, a car Bruce built himself, is nothing short of incredible. This really will be McLarens Ultimate Display," Simon Evans, Brand Manager at McLaren Auckland.

McLaren joins brands like Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Lotus, and Porsche at the Starship Supercar Show from 16 to 17 September, 2023. Tickets are available now, starting at $15 for children 13 and under, with regular passes costing $25. Gold Card Holders get a discount and must pay only $20.