McLaren P1 hypercar back on sale, with a little help from Lego Technic

One of the most significant supercars of modern times is making a market comeback, at a vastly more affordable price.

Completed set, with nearly 4000 pieces, is 59cm long.

McLaren Automotive and Lego Group have launched the Lego Technic McLaren P1, a 1:8-scale collaboration tribute to the influential hypercar that was first seen over a decade ago.

The new set is priced at NZ$749.99, a fraction of the $1.8m that would have been required to purchase the 1:1 version new in 2013. And at just 59cm in length, the Lego version can be displayed on your coffee table.

Part of the Lego Technic Ultimate Car Concept Series, the all-new 1:8 P1 consists of 3893 individual elements and each car features a unique serial number which unlocks special behind-the-scenes content.

Nerdy detail is everywhere, including a moving V8 piston engine.

The model has a 7-speed gearbox with 2 shifter drums, suspension, V8 piston engine, adjustable rear wing, and opening dihedral doors with advanced mechanism.

The model was created by the Lego Technic design team in close collaboration with McLaren Automotive. The teams say they were focused on implementing as much cutting-edge functionality in the model as possible, as a tribute to both the real P1 and the general "engineering excellence" of McLaren.

Bespoke engineering for the model includes a new mechanism for the dihedral doors.

“It’s amazing to see so many of the elements from the original P1 brought to life by the Lego team," says Tobias Sühlmann, chief design officer of McLaren Automotive.

"From the exterior with aerodynamic shapes to the interior and V8 piston engine - the real McLaren P1 is an incredible car. We wanted to capture these details in the best way possible with our Lego Technic model and we did not want to compromise in any way."

P1 set goes on sale in August.

“We worked on multiple variations of the car to test different designs," says Kasper Rene Hansen, designer, Lego Group. "We also faced a huge challenge with the iconic butterfly doors because they needed a new mechanism to stay open. It was a great experience to recreate the McLaren P1™ and I’m hoping all supercar enthusiasts out there are ready to explore the details and intricacies of the real McLaren P1™ in Lego Technic form.”

