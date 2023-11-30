McLaren confirms 2024 return to 24 Hours of Le Mans

McLaren Automotive, a name synonymous with Kiwi racing heritage, has announced its return to the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. Partnering with United Autosports, McLaren will compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship's (WEC) newly formed LMGT3 class. This marks a significant return to the Circuit de la Sarthe, 29 years after McLaren's landmark victory with the F1 GTR.

The racing team will feature two meticulously prepared 720S GT3 EVO race cars. In a tribute to their historical win, one car will sport the #59, mirroring the Le Mans-winning F1 GTR, while the other will bear #95, commemorating the year of McLaren's triumph.

Michael Leiters on McLaren's motorsport legacy

Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season. "We are delighted to have been confirmed for our 2024 WEC season," he said. Leiters emphasized the integral role of motorsport in McLaren's DNA and assured that the race-proven technology would enhance the performance of their consumer models, fulfilling the high expectations associated with the McLaren brand.

A competitive field in LMGT3 Class

The LMGT3 class promises intense competition, with McLaren being one of 18 entries. Notable contenders include AF Corse and Manthey, showcasing the Ferrari 296 GT3 and 911 GT3 R, respectively. TF Sport will also be a team to watch with their Chevrolet Corvette in Z06 GT3.R configuration. Additionally, the Ford Mustang GT3, Aston Martin Vantage GT3, BMW M4 GT3, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2, and Lexus RC F GT3 add to the diverse lineup, ensuring a thrilling season.

The power behind McLaren's challenge

The McLaren 720S GT3 EVO, the marque's chosen challenger, is a formidable machine. Powered by a 4.0-litre M840T twin-turbo V8 engine, its output is finely tuned to adhere to GT3 regulations, delivering a potent 500 to 600 horsepower.

United Autosports, McLaren's chosen partner, brings a wealth of experience to the table, including a victory at the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP2 class. Richard Dean, CEO of United Autosports, shared his pride and gratitude for the collaboration. "This is a show of faith from both the WEC and McLaren in our project," he remarked, acknowledging the heightened competition for grid placements and expressing determination to deliver impressive results.

The road to Le Mans

McLaren's journey to Le Mans begins with the first round of the 2024 World Endurance Championship season on 2 March, 2024, in Qatar. The much-anticipated 24 Hours of Le Mans kicks off on 15 June. McLaren and United Autosports are also expected to field an additional 720S GT3 EVO through the customer team, Inception Racing, adding another layer of excitement to McLaren’s much-awaited return.