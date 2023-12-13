Mazda to charge up its EV game with 7-8 new models by 2030

Japanese carmaker Mazda plans to significantly increase its electric vehicle (EV) presence, announcing a target of 7-8 new EV models by 2030. This represents a significant shift for the company, which currently only offers one electric vehicle, the MX-30. Mazda believes EVs will eventually account for 25 to 40 per cent of its global vehicle sales.

The announcement comes amidst a growing demand for EVs globally, driven by concerns over climate change and air pollution. Mazda's CEO, Masahiro Moro, acknowledges this trend and emphasizes the company's commitment to electrification. "We are committed to reducing our environmental impact and becoming a leader in sustainable mobility," Moro said in a recent interview.

To achieve its ambitious goals, Mazda has dedicated resources to developing a new modular EV platform. This platform will be used to create a variety of electrified models, ranging from small sedans to SUVs. The first EV based on this platform is expected to debut between 2025 and 2027.

Mazda is also partnering with fellow Japanese manufacturer Toyota to develop software and electrical infrastructure for its EVs. This collaboration will leverage the expertise of both companies and accelerate Mazda's EV development.

While Mazda's target of up to eight new EV models by 2030 seems ambitious, it's worth noting that the company is currently lagging behind many of its competitors in the EV market. However, Mazda's commitment to electrification is a positive step, and its new models will help to increase the range of EVs available to consumers.