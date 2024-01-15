Mazda Spirit Racing RS, Mazda3 hot hatch concepts preview potential production models

Mazda has long been known for its focus on driving dynamics, but compared to some rivals, it hasn't always gone above and beyond with performance-focused variants.

However, that could be about to change, judging by the mouthwatering Mazda Spirit Racing RS and Mazda3 concepts unveiled at this year's Tokyo Auto Salon.

Subtle tweaks, big impact

While details remain scarce, it seems both concepts prioritise handling and visual punch over outright power upgrades. Their stock engines - a 2.0-litre in the RS's case - remain untouched, with the focus shifting to suspension tweaks, an aggressive body kit, and a racy interior.

Mazda Spirit Racing RS: an elevated MX-5

The Mazda Spirit Racing RS takes the already spirited MX-5 to another level. Gone is the charming demeanour, replaced by a hunkered-down stance, wider arches housing chunky six-spoke wheels, and a lowered ride height.

Red accents scattered across the grey and black exterior, along with a harness-equipped cockpit, hint at the RS's track-focused intentions.

Mazda3 with attitude

The other concept, a hot hatch based on the Mazda3, adopts a similar treatment, sporting a menacing body kit with a prominent front splitter, side skirts, and a sizeable rear wing.

The black, red, and grey colour scheme continues here, with the central hood stripe extending across the black roof - a detail shared with the RS.

Production potential

Excitingly, both concepts could make the leap from show car to showroom floor. According to Mazda Spirit Racing's Ikuo Maeda, the company is seriously considering production, with the cars benefitting from Super Endurance racing know-how.

The RS, in particular, is aimed at both existing MX-5 fans and those seeking a sharper driving experience.

A glimpse into Mazda's future ambitions?

While official confirmation is pending, the Mazda Spirit Racing RS and MX-5 hot hatch concepts represent a thrilling potential shift for the brand.

If these concepts reach production, it could signal a renewed focus on performance-oriented models, injecting some much-needed adrenaline into the Mazda lineup. Late last year, Mazda also unveiled the Iconic SP, a rotary-powered hybrid sports car that the automaker could reportedly shrink down to MX-5 proportions.

The wait for official news is sure to be agonising for Mazda enthusiasts, but based on these intriguing concepts, the future of Mazda looks decidedly spicy.