Mazda set to unveil CX-70 SUV on 30 January

Mazda is finally set to unveil its highly anticipated CX-70 SUV on 30 January 2024. The new model, initially slated for a 2023 debut, faced delays that pushed its release into the early part of this year.

A two-row take on Mazda's premium push

The CX-60, part of Mazda's recent premium SUV onslaught.

Confirmation of the unveiling date came from Mazda's Canadian website, spotted by a keen-eyed Reddit user. While details remain scarce, a recent investor presentation revealed the CX-70 to be a two-row counterpart to the existing CX-90. This strategy, mirroring moves by brands like Mercedes (GLE vs. GLE Coupe), suggests a sportier take on the CX-90's formula, potentially sacrificing some practicality for a sleeker profile.

Design and powertrain options

Mazda CX-90
The Mazda CX-90. The CX-70 will most likely take most of its design attributes from this model.

The CX-70 is part of Mazda's aggressive SUV and crossover offensive, aiming to solidify its position as a premium brand. The CX-90 (and CX-60) has already impressed with its clean lines and upscale materials, qualities we can expect to see echoed in its two-row sibling.

In North America, customers can reportedly anticipate two versions of Mazda's turbocharged inline-six-cylinder engine, both equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The base CX-70 will likely match the CX-90's 209kW and 450 Nm of torque, while a hotter Turbo S variant could replicate the CX-90's 254kW and 500Nm of punch. 

Rounding out the lineup will be a 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid system, churning out 240kW and a potent 500Nm of torque, just like in the CX-90. All three CX-70 variants will undoubtedly come standard with all-wheel drive (AWD) for confident handling in any weather conditions.

Be sure to check back with us on 30 January for comprehensive coverage of the new Mazda CX-70. We'll delve into its design, performance, features, pricing, and potential local availability, giving you all the details you need to decide if this sleek SUV deserves a spot in your driveway. 

