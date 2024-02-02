Mazda officially reassembles rotary engine R&D team

True to its word, Mazda has officially reassembled its rotary engine team.

After a hiatus, the renowned ‘RE Development Group’ has been reunited in a significant revival in Mazda’s research and development of rotary engines.

The move aligns with the company's ongoing commitment to adapt to a rapidly evolving automotive landscape, especially in the context of a carbon-neutral future.

A new chapter in rotary engine development

Mazda Cosmo Sport

Originally introduced in 1967 with the Cosmo, Mazda's rotary engines have always stood out for their ingenious design, which features a rotating triangular rotor rather than conventional pistons.

This design was ahead of its time and globally renowned for its compactness, smooth operation, and high power-to-weight ratio.

Mazda RX-8

However, the rotary engine faced challenges in terms of fuel economy and emissions.

In a remarkable comeback, Mazda resumed mass production of vehicles with rotary engines in June 2023, after an 11-year gap since the discontinuation of the Mazda RX-8 in 2012.

Mazda MX-30

The current torchbearer of the rotary engine is the Mazda MX-30 e-SKYACTIV R-EV, but it will likely be joined by future rotary-powered models.

Rotary engines in modern Mazdas

Mazda's new direction for rotary engines represents a strategic move towards sustainability. The revamped RE Development Group is set to explore the use of rotary engines as generators.

This indicates a shift towards hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs), where rotary engines could play a crucial role in range extension and power generation.

However, the adoption of these electrified cars is not without challenges. Battery lifespan and infrastructure development​​ continue to be significant barriers to entry for many consumers.

What lies ahead

Mazda Iconic SP Concept

Mazda's move to rejuvenate its rotary engine division signals a blend of heritage and innovation.

As the world moves towards electrification, Mazda's approach could offer a unique solution that combines the best of both worlds: the efficiency and sustainability of electric powertrains with the distinctive character and performance of rotary engines.