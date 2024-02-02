Mazda officially reassembles rotary engine R&D team

True to its word, Mazda has officially reassembled its rotary engine team.
After a hiatus, the renowned ‘RE Development Group’ has been reunited in a significant revival in Mazda’s research and development of rotary engines.
The move aligns with the company's ongoing commitment to adapt to a rapidly evolving automotive landscape, especially in the context of a carbon-neutral future.
A new chapter in rotary engine development
Originally introduced in 1967 with the Cosmo, Mazda's rotary engines have always stood out for their ingenious design, which features a rotating triangular rotor rather than conventional pistons.
This design was ahead of its time and globally renowned for its compactness, smooth operation, and high power-to-weight ratio.
However, the rotary engine faced challenges in terms of fuel economy and emissions.
In a remarkable comeback, Mazda resumed mass production of vehicles with rotary engines in June 2023, after an 11-year gap since the discontinuation of the Mazda RX-8 in 2012.
The current torchbearer of the rotary engine is the Mazda MX-30 e-SKYACTIV R-EV, but it will likely be joined by future rotary-powered models.
Rotary engines in modern Mazdas
Mazda's new direction for rotary engines represents a strategic move towards sustainability. The revamped RE Development Group is set to explore the use of rotary engines as generators.
This indicates a shift towards hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs), where rotary engines could play a crucial role in range extension and power generation.
However, the adoption of these electrified cars is not without challenges. Battery lifespan and infrastructure development continue to be significant barriers to entry for many consumers.
What lies ahead
Mazda's move to rejuvenate its rotary engine division signals a blend of heritage and innovation.
As the world moves towards electrification, Mazda's approach could offer a unique solution that combines the best of both worlds: the efficiency and sustainability of electric powertrains with the distinctive character and performance of rotary engines.