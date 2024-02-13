Mazda NZ officially introduces 2024 MX-5 range

The Mazda MX-5 has been a symbol of driving purity since its debut in 1989. Now, as it gears up to celebrate its 35th birthday, the 2024 Mazda MX-5 is set to redefine the driving experience in New Zealand with a refreshed design and new technology.

Driving into the future

The new Mazda MX-5 will arrive in local showrooms in April, bringing with it an assortment of upgrades and new features.

The MX-5 gets sharp LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights (DRLs) and redesigned LED taillights. The RF Limited model ups the ante with gloss black side mirrors and new 17-inch black metallic alloy wheels. A new exterior colour - Aero Grey Metallic - is also available.

Inside, drivers will enjoy a frameless rear-view mirror, an upgraded 8.8-inch touch-screen multimedia display, an updated instrument panel, and two USB-C ports. For 2024, the MX-5 introduces wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Performance enhancements

The heart of the MX-5’s enduring appeal lies in its driving dynamics.

The new version enhances this focus with dynamic stability control-track (DSC-track) mode and the asymmetric limited slip differential (LDS) in the manual transmission Roadster GT variant.

The asymmetric LSD adjusts to vehicle acceleration and deceleration, ensuring smoother and more linear turning performance.

This feature, combined with structural chassis and body modifications and an enhanced engine sound, promises a more immersive driving experience.

Of course, the new MX-5 retains its acclaimed 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, outputting 135kW and 205Nm of torque and pairing with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

New Zealand pricing

The 2024 Mazda MX-5 will be available in two variants for the New Zealand market.

The Roadster GT with the manual gearbox will start at $60,490, while the RF Limited model equipped with an automatic transmission begins at $61,990. Both prices exclude on-road costs.

Mazda was keen to point out its Mazdacare programme for the new MX-5, which includes a five-year warranty, five years of scheduled servicing , and five years of roadside assistance coverage.