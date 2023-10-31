Mazda has made its 2 millionth rotary

It has taken close to 60 years, but Mazda has just built its 2 millionth rotary powered vehicle.

The first vehicle Mazda equipped with a rotary engine was the Mazda Cosmo Sport (Mazda 110S), introduced in 1967. From there, Mazda continued to refine the rotary engine, making improvements to output, fuel economy, and durability, becoming the only automaker mass-producing rotary engines for many years.

In June this year, Mazda resumed production of rotary engine vehicles for the first time in eleven years after having ended production of the Mazda RX-8 in 2012, and is set to begin sales of the twelfth rotary engine vehicle, the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV, in certain markets this year.

The company also revealed the Mazda Iconic SP concept at the recent Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo that it says "demonstrates the high degree of layout flexibility and future development potential that the rotary powertrain continues to offer".

The concept is powered by a "two-rotor rotary EV system" that powers the batteries, is highly scalable and utilises alternative fuels like hydrogen for carbon-neutral operation.

Over the years Mazda has used the rotary engine in a number of wildly different applications, including the historic 787B racing car (the only rotary-powered car to win Le Mans), the REPU pickup (A rotary-powered B Series ute), the Parkway bus and the ill-fated Mazda Roadpacer AP that was a Holden HJ/HX Premiere with a rotary engine for the Japanese domestic market. It was not popular.

"The rotary engine is a special part of Mazda history and represents our ‘never-stop challenging spirit'," said Takeshi Mukai, Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer at Mazda.

"The rotary engine is much loved by customers around the world, and we are excited to resume production and see it make a comeback.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone who has supported us on this journey—in particular, the many customers who have purchased rotary engine vehicles, our rotary engine fans, and all our business partners who were involved in development and production. Moving forward, we will continue to pass on this 'never-stop challenging spirit,’ offering attractive vehicles that provide our customers with an exciting driving experience even in the age of electrification."

Mazda Rotary Engine Timeline

July 1961: Technical tie-up with NSU and Wankel

May 1967: Completion of the rotary engine announced and Mazda Cosmo Sport

(Mazda 110S) launches

July 1968: Mazda Familia Rotary coupe (Mazda R100 coupe) launches

October 1969: Mazda Luce Rotary coupe (Mazda R130 coupe) launches

May 1970: Mazda Capella Rotary series (Mazda RX-2) launches

September 1971: Mazda Savanna (Mazda RX-3) launches

November 1972: 2nd Generation Mazda Luce Rotary series (Mazda RX-4) launches

June 1973: Total rotary engine vehicle production volume reaches 500,000

February 1974: 2nd Generation Mazda Capella (Mazda RX-2) launches

April 1974: Mazda Rotary Pickup (REPU) launches in North America

July 1974: Mazda Parkway Rotary 26 launches

April 1975: Mazda Roadpacer AP launches

October 1975: 2nd Generation Mazda Cosmo AP (Mazda RX-5) launches

October 1977: 3rd Generation Mazda Luce (Mazda 929L) launches

March 1978: 1st Generation Mazda Savanna RX-7 (Mazda RX-7) launches

November 1978: Total rotary engine vehicle production volume reaches 1 million

November 1981: 3rd Generation Mazda Cosmo and 4th Generation Luce Rotary series

(Mazda 929) launch

October 1985: 2nd Generation Mazda Savanna RX-7 (Mazda RX-7) launches

April 1986: Total rotary engine vehicle production volume reaches 1.5 million

September 1986: 5th Generation Mazda Luce (Mazda 929) launches

April 1990: 4th Generation Mazda Cosmo (Eunos Cosmo) launches, equipped with a three-rotor rotary engine

June 1991: Mazda 787B wins the 59th 24 Hours of Le Mans

December 1991: 3rd Generation Mazda RX-7 (ɛ̃fini RX-7) launches

April 2002: The last Mazda RX-7 limited edition model, Spirit R Series, launches

April 2003: Mazda RX-8 launches

November 2011: The last Mazda RX-8 special edition vehicle, Spirit R, launches

June 2012: Production of the Mazda RX-8 ends

June 2023: Production of the Mazda MX-30 e-SKYACTIV R-EV starts

October 2023: Total rotary engine vehicle production volume reaches 2 million