Mazda confirms CX-60, CX-90 pricing ahead of September sales

Mazda New Zealand has officially confirmed the pricing for the new CX-60 (which we tested in Japan in March) and CX-90. These are the first two models to showcase the Japanese marque's Large Product platform that it first unveiled last year.

Both models also come with partially electrified powertrains, highlighting Mazda's commitment to a transition to clean cars.

Mazda CX-60 NZ specs and pricing

The CX-60 will come available in three model grades: Touring, Homura, and Takami. Standard features include a 12.3-inch colour head-up display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen.

Also coming standard is Mazda's i-Activsense suite of advanced safety features, including radar cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and more. There's also a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors.

Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Qi wireless charging are also available on the base model.

Meanwhile, the mid-spec Homura variant adds a 12-speaker Bose sound system, adaptive LED headlights, and blacked-out exterior accessories. It also features a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free power tailgate, and more.

The top-of-the-line Takami model comes with 20-inch machined black alloy wheels, exterior trim and window mouldings, maple wood interior inserts, and white nappa leather trim with ventilated front seats.

The Mazda CX-60 will feature two powertrain options. The first is a 2.5-litre plug-in petrol hybrid (PHEV) that delivers 241 kW and 500 Nm of torque. It offers up to 63 km of electric-only cruising range.

The other engine option is a 3.3-litre, turbocharged inline-six petrol mild hybrid. It makes 209 kW and 450 Nm of torque.

Pricing is as follows:

Mazda CX-60 Touring e-SKYACTIV PHEV 2.5 - $78,990

Mazda CX-60 Homura e-SKYACTIV G 3.3 Hybrid - $81,990

Mazda CX-60 Homura e-SKYACTIV PHEV 2.5 - $87,990

Mazda CX-60 Takami e-SKYACTIV PHEV 2.5 - $90,990

Mazda CX-90 NZ specs and pricing

Meanwhile, the larger Mazda CX-90 will only be available in one model. The flagship CX-90 Takami has many of the same features as the CX-60, but it adds features like 21-inch black machined alloy rims, exterior trim and window mouldings, and black nappa leather trim with heated and ventilated front seats.

Under the hood, the NZ-spec CX-90 will also pack the previously mentioned 3.3-litre mild hybrid mill, albeit tuned higher to 254 kW and 500 Nm of torque.

The Mazda CX-90 Takami e-SKYACTIV G 3.3 Hybrid will have a sticker price of $92,990.

Interested customers can place a pre-order now and receive their vehicles beginning in September 2023.