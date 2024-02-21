Mazda New Zealand has announced that the long-standing Mazda BT-50 utility vehicle is set to exit the local market after a solid eighteen-year tenure.
This marks the end of the road for the ute, which has been a familiar sight on New Zealand roads since its introduction.
End of an era for Mazda's stalwart
The Mazda BT-50 first made its mark in New Zealand in 2006 with a facelift to the Mazda Bounty.
Over the years, it evolved through several generations, with the first new-generation BT-50 debuting in 2011 in various configurations including single cab, freestyle cab and double cab.
The most recent iteration, launched in 2020, was offered exclusively in a double cab format.
This model, supplied by Isuzu to Mazda as a fully developed vehicle, will continue to be sold in select global markets such as Australia, Thailand, Central and South America, the Middle East and Africa.
The Mazda BT-50's departure comes after a long history of Mazda utility vehicles in New Zealand, dating back to 1966 with the Mazda B1500.
Local assembly and subsequent generations of Mazda B Series utility vehicles played a significant role until 1997, after which all models were imported.
The impact of changing market dynamics
David Hodge, Managing Director of Mazda Motors of New Zealand, reflected on the departure of the BT-50, noting, "The conclusion of the BT-50 is certainly the end of an era for Mazda in New Zealand." He acknowledged that the BT-50 had served the country well over many years.
Hodge also highlighted the evolving automotive landscape, stating, “Undeniably the market has changed significantly over the past few years: the move towards SUVs, a greater uptake of electrified vehicles, and most recently the Clean Car Programme have all influenced consumer tastes."
Mazda's future direction in New Zealand
As Mazda redefines its local product range, the focus shifts towards upcoming new models and electrification.
This transition is part of Mazda's multi-solution approach to reduce CO2 emissions and offer powertrains suitable for each market's local conditions.
"Last year we welcomed new-generation, Large Platform products to the market with CX-60 and CX-90, and this year we look forward to seeing the first-ever Mazda CX-80 join the range. Extra updates to the CX-30 small SUV and CX-5 medium SUV, along with our ever-popular MX-5, sees the range strengthened even further," Hodge added.