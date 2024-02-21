Mazda New Zealand has announced that the long-standing Mazda BT-50 utility vehicle is set to exit the local market after a solid eighteen-year tenure.

This marks the end of the road for the ute, which has been a familiar sight on New Zealand roads since its introduction.

End of an era for Mazda's stalwart

2006 Mazda BT-50

The Mazda BT-50 first made its mark in New Zealand in 2006 with a facelift to the Mazda Bounty.

Over the years, it evolved through several generations, with the first new-generation BT-50 debuting in 2011 in various configurations including single cab, freestyle cab and double cab.

2015 Mazda BT-50 New Zealand

The most recent iteration, launched in 2020, was offered exclusively in a double cab format.

This model, supplied by Isuzu to Mazda as a fully developed vehicle, will continue to be sold in select global markets such as Australia, Thailand, Central and South America, the Middle East and Africa.

The Mazda BT-50's departure comes after a long history of Mazda utility vehicles in New Zealand, dating back to 1966 with the Mazda B1500.

Local assembly and subsequent generations of Mazda B Series utility vehicles played a significant role until 1997, after which all models were imported.

The impact of changing market dynamics

2020 Mazda BT-50

David Hodge, Managing Director of Mazda Motors of New Zealand, reflected on the departure of the BT-50, noting, "The conclusion of the BT-50 is certainly the end of an era for Mazda in New Zealand." He acknowledged that the BT-50 had served the country well over many years.

Hodge also highlighted the evolving automotive landscape, stating, “Undeniably the market has changed significantly over the past few years: the move towards SUVs, a greater uptake of electrified vehicles, and most recently the Clean Car Programme have all influenced consumer tastes."

Mazda's future direction in New Zealand

Mazda CX-60

As Mazda redefines its local product range, the focus shifts towards upcoming new models and electrification.

This transition is part of Mazda's multi-solution approach to reduce CO2 emissions and offer powertrains suitable for each market's local conditions.

"Last year we welcomed new-generation, Large Platform products to the market with CX-60 and CX-90, and this year we look forward to seeing the first-ever Mazda CX-80 join the range. Extra updates to the CX-30 small SUV and CX-5 medium SUV, along with our ever-popular MX-5, sees the range strengthened even further," Hodge added.