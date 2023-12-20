Master trunk tetris this christmas: top packing tips from a Tetris champ

Packing your car for a Christmas getaway can feel like a Herculean feat. Gifts, food, decorations, and the kids - it's all vying for space in the boot, turning it into a real-life Tetris puzzle.

Fear not, fellow travellers! DanV, the 2022 UK National Tetris Champion, has teamed up with Honda to share his top five tips for packing like a pro this festive season.

1. Plan your board

Before you start jamming things in, take a moment to visualize your boot and backseat as two separate Tetris grids. This helps you avoid the Tetris equivalent of a wobbly tower and ensures everything fits snugly.

2. Start with the big guys

Think of heavy gifts and box-shaped items as your 'O pieces' – the cornerstone of your Tetris build. Place them against the backseat or boot walls, maximizing space and minimizing those pesky gaps.

3. Tame the T-terror

Tetris veterans know the struggle of the T piece. Christmas decorations and toys often fall into this category, leaving awkward spaces and causing frustration. Disassemble them whenever possible, transforming those tricky T's into manageable I's.

4. Fill the gaps with finesse

Smaller items like stockings and centrepieces are your Tetris 'S pieces,' perfect for squeezing into leftover gaps. Utilize the backseat or fill in any empty corners in your boot, maximizing space like a true champion.

5. Pamper the precious

Fragile items deserve VIP treatment. Have passengers hold onto them or cushion them with softer items like blankets or pillows. Think of these as your Tetris 'Z pieces' – adaptable and perfect for protecting your valuables.

Bonus tip

Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile at Honda UK, adds: "Consider a car like the new Honda CR-V for Tetris-level packing ease. Its spacious boot offers ample room for all your festive loot, and the adjustable cargo floor in the plug-in hybrid version adds even more flexibility. Plus, the hands-free tailgate makes loading and unloading a breeze."

Remember, packing like a Tetris champ isn't just about efficiency, it's about a safe and enjoyable journey. So grab your Tetris skills, channel your inner DanV, and get ready to conquer Christmas car boot Tetris!