Maserati unveils heritage-inspired MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda

Maserati has unveiled two special editions of the MC20—the MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda—marking the 20th anniversary of the legendary MC12’s debut.

This duo celebrates Maserati's return to racing in style while retaining the brand’s rich heritage and cutting-edge engineering.

Racing pedigree

Maserati MC12 Stradale and MC20 Icona

In 2004, after a 37-year hiatus, Maserati re-entered the competitive racing scene with the MC12, a firecracker model that quickly became a favourite in GT championships.

The MC12 GT1’s storied run includes 27 victories in the FIA GT Championships and multiple title wins across teams, drivers and constructors from 2004 to 2010.

Maserati MC20 Icona

The MC12 Stradale, designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and powered by a Ferrari-derived V12, remains Maserati's fastest production car to date, boasting a top speed of 330km/h and a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration of just 3.8 seconds.

The MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda are intended to honour this legacy of motorsport performance, reflecting the triumphs of their predecessor with modern twists.

Limited edition exclusivity

Maseratii MC12 GT1 Vitaphone and MC20 Leggenda

Maserati has said that the MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda will be produced in a limited run of just 20 units each, cementing their exclusivity.

The MC20 Icona pays homage to the MC12 Stradale with its Bianco Audace Matte and Blu Stradale livery. At the same time, the MC20 Leggenda draws inspiration from the MC12 GT1 Vitaphone with a striking Nero Essenza and Digital Mint Matte finish.

Maseratii MC20 Leggenda

The design of these special editions is heavily influenced by Maserati’s Fuoriserie personalisation programme.

The MC20 Icona features distinct white accents, an Italian flag logo and blue-painted brake callipers.

The Leggenda, on the other hand, sports trident wheels in Nero Lucido and yellow Trident logos on the grille, doors and C-pillar, with black brake callipers adding a sleek touch.

As with their regular counterparts, the limited MC20 models feature the formidable Nettuno V6 engine, a cutting-edge powertrain that marked a new era for Maserati in 2020.

This homegrown Italian engine brings Formula One technology to standard production cars, offering a blend of performance and efficiency previously unseen in the market.

Inside, the MC20 Icona and Leggenda continue the theme of luxury and performance. Both feature lightweight four-way monocoque racing seats with custom embroidery and a sophisticated Sonus faber sound system.

The interiors are finished with a carbon fibre package, adding to the sporty yet refined ambience.

Carrying the torch

In essence, the limited-edition MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda represent the next evolution of Maserati’s commitment to mastering design and performance.

As Davide Kluzer, Product Communication Responsible at Maserati, shares, “These models encapsulate the spirit of a golden era for Maserati, merging past victories with future innovations.”