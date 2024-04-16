Maserati reveals all-electric GranCabrio Folgore convertible

Maserati has officially unveiled the 2025 GranCabrio Folgore - which it claims is the world's first and fastest fully electric luxury convertible.

This new model represents the newfound synergy between Maserati's rich heritage and its vision of the future of electric mobility.

Technical brilliance under the bonnet

The new Maserati GranCabrio Folgore carries a formidable electric powertrain featuring three 300kW permanent magnet motors based on 800V technology derived from Formula E.

These motors generate a combined maximum power output of 560kW (up to 610kw with MaxBoost) and 1350Nm of peak torque.

The convertible electric vehicle (EV) goes from 0 to 100km/h in a blistering 2.8 seconds before reaching its top speed of 290km/h. The EV also features selectable rear-wheel and all-wheel drive with torque vectoring. Available drive modes include Max Range, GT, Sport, and Corsa.

Maserati's advanced battery system, housed in a T-bone-shaped pack, supports DC rapid charging and ensures a lower centre of gravity for enhanced driving dynamics.

With its 92.5kWh (83kWh usable) battery pack, the electric GranCabrio delivers up to 447km of range under the WLTP cycle. Charging at the max 270kW capacity can add up to 100km in only five minutes.

Design and functionality converge

With the new GranCabrio Folgore EV, Maserati aimed to reduce aerodynamic drag versus its ICE-powered counterpart - all while maintaining the brand's distinct aesthetic as seen its latest models like the Grecale SUV.

Maserati has kept its vertical front lighting system, first introduced in the MC20 halo car. The electric drop-top also receives sleek, angular LED taillights fusing classic and modern styles.

The innovative 'cofango', which integrates the bonnet and fender, streamlines the front end while retaining the traditional Maserati look.

The convertible's fabric roof, operational up to speeds of 50km/h and retractable in just 14 seconds, highlights functional elegance, enhancing the overall aerodynamic profile when deployed.

Interestingly, the GranCabrio Folgore EV rides on a staggered wheel setup measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear, which gets stopping power from Brembo 6-piston and 4-piston callipers, respectively.

The 2025 GranCabrio Folgore will be available in six colour options: Bianco Astro, Nero Assoluto, Blu Modena, Verde Giada, Grigio Incognito and Grigio Maratea Matte.

Interior and tech innovations

Stepping inside, Maserati boasts of its Econyl material, a type of regenerated nylon acquired by recovering nylon waste. This fabric is present from the seat upholstery to the dashboard and panels.

Maserati also touts the all-digital cockpit, composed of a 12.3-inch central display, a 12.2-inch digital dashboard, an 8.8-inch comfort display and a reconfigurable head-up display (HUD). Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard.

More than that, the GranCabrio Folgore EV runs on the Android-based Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA). It allows the storage of up to five unique driver profiles for enhanced customisation. It also lets up to two smartphones connect to the system simultaneously.

The GranCabrio Folgore also features a Sonus faber audio system with 13 speakers as standard, upgradeable to 16 speakers with 3D surround sound.

Maserati's advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) also has new features. Maserati Active Driving Assist enables Level 2 autonomous driving, while Dynamic Road View provides a 3D look at traffic ahead.

Other notable features in this suite include rear emergency braking and a 360-degree camera.

2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore market availability

The new Maserati GranCabrio Folgore EV has yet to be confirmed for New Zealand, although the GranTurismo coupe version is reportedly set here for early 2025, with pricing details to follow.

Maserati New Zealand only offers the petrol-powered 2024 GranCabrio in its lower Trofeo variant. At launch, the luxury convertible carried a $415,000 price tag. The GranTurismo is also available in Modena ($340k) and Trofeo ($390k) versions.