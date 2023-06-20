Manual Subarus will soon get EyeSight driver assistance

Subaru is reportedly developing a version of its EyeSight driver assistance suite for manual-transmission models, with the upcoming Japan-spec BRZ the first to get it later this year.

EyeSight has been available on some automatic Subarus since 2008. It's an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) similar to Toyota Safety Sense or Honda Sensing. It was the first ADAS to use stereo cameras for pre-collision braking with pedestrian, cyclist, and motorcyclist detection.

While Subaru says it has sold around 5.5 million EyeSight-equipped units since introducing the technology, no manual Subaru has ever gotten it - until now.

With this development, manual Subaru models will gain advanced safety features such as pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure and sway warning, lead vehicle start alert, and rear sonar warning.

It's welcome news for fans of the gear lever in their Subarus, as EyeSight will allow for a reduction in driver workload with the addition of the same safety features automatic drivers have enjoyed for years.

As reported, the next iteration of the manual Subaru BRZ will be the first to get EyeSight in its home market. We think other markets will follow suit, but there's no word on additional manual models getting the EyeSight suite.

Globally, the Impreza, Crosstrek, and WRX still feature manual versions. So these models are prime candidates to get EyeSight down the line.