Mad Mike reunites with Mazda RX-3 Wagon for 2024 D1GP

Kiwi pro drifter Mike Whiddett, better known as 'Mad Mike', is gearing up for a spectacular return in the 2024 D1 Grand Prix season with his first-ever drift machine, the Mazda RX-3. This reunion marks a full-circle moment in Mad Mike's illustrious drifting career.

Photo / Larry Chen/YouTube

Mad Mike's journey with the Mazda RX-3 began when he clinched the Skid Fest title in 2004. However, financial issues forced him to part ways with the car in the same year.

A long time coming

Photo / Larry Chen/YouTube

The RX-3 has changed hands a staggering ten times, undergoing various modifications. One of the recent owners even attempted to restore it to its 2004 glory, but the outcome wasn't quite perfect.

In 2023, Mad Mike reacquired the car, marking a 20-year reunion with his first love in drifting​​​​. Now, it's ready to roar back into competition, as pristine as ever.

A powerhouse reborn

Photo / Larry Chen/YouTube

The RX-3 is now powered by a TCP-built quad-rotor 26B motor, estimated to produce 440-520kW at the wheels, an ideal fit for Mad Mike’s drifting needs​​.

This power is transmitted to the ground through a Mazda MX-5 rear end with fully independent suspension and an AE86 steering rack, complemented by Techno Toy arms, EFI hardware and a Haltech R5.

It also features a Radium Auto fuel system, ​​KW coilover suspension and an HGT six-speed sequential transmission. The cherry on top? A nitrous system for that extra kick.

An aesthetic marvel

Photo / Larry Chen/YouTube

The car's restoration includes a Rocket Bunny widebody kit, which retains the functionality of all doors and the rear hatch. It sports custom two-spoke front wheels with the Mad Mike logo, wrapped in Toyo R888R tyres.

The interior features custom Bride seats, a roll cage and a metal dashboard, strategically positioned to improve weight balance​​​​.

A storied legacy

Photo / Larry Chen/YouTube

Mad Mike Whiddett's career has been marked by an array of iconic cars and impressive achievements.

Beyond the RX-3, his garage includes the RADBUL, a Mazda NC MX-5 with a 26B quad-rotor, twin-turbo engine, and the RUMBUL, a Mazda B2000-based Stadium Truck with a naturally aspirated 13B twin-rotor engine​​.

His racing history spans multiple continents and championships, including Formula Drift and off-road racing events.

The 2024 D1GP season ahead

The 2024 D1 Grand Prix season, kicking off in Japan in May and culminating in November, is eagerly anticipated.

With Mad Mike's return and the RX-3's remarkable transformation, the stage is set for a thrilling season that promises high-octane action and potentially more legendary moments in the world of professional drifting.