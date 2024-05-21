Mad Mike puts the Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD to the test

General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) has teamed up with Kiwi motorsport icon Mad Mike Whiddett to launch a new campaign featuring the Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty ute.

The partnership highlights the ute's capabilities while introducing a new dimension to Mad Mike's adventurous exploits.

Fit for an icon

The Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty ute, known for its performance and versatility, has been chosen as Mad Mike's official tow partner.

Jess Bala, Managing Director of GM Australia and New Zealand, expressed her enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Mad Mike into the GMSV team and announce Chevrolet Silverado as his official tow partner."

She further highlighted the Silverado 2500 HD's ability to handle both work and play scenarios, making it an ideal vehicle for someone as dynamic as Mad Mike.

Testing the limits

Mad Mike, who began his motorsport career at the tender age of six, has built a global reputation for pushing vehicles to their limits with his high-octane drifting.

His latest venture with the Silverado 2500 HD involved rigorous testing around Rotorua. Reflecting on his experience, Mad Mike said, "Linc and I had an epic time getting to grips with the new truck out and about near Rotorua. To say I was genuinely impressed is a massive understatement."

The ute's performance was put to the test with a triple-axle trailer loaded with off-road racing trucks, motocross bikes, spares, tools and race fuel.

Mad Mike remarked on the ute's effortless towing capability over rugged and steep terrain, noting, "We couldn’t even find the limit as I could hardly feel our massive triple-axle trailer."

Mad Mike was also impressed by the vehicle's multi-camera setup, integrated side step, adaptive cruise control with trailer, hill ascent assist and engine braking feature.

He also praised the Silverado 2500 HD's revamped cabin, sharing, "The overhauled interior of the new Model Year HD is also a really big step up," Mad Mike commented. "It’s definitely more car than truck in terms of appearance and functionality but still gives you the feeling you’re in a tough truck."

A family affair

The new campaign also introduces Mad Mike's 16-year-old son, Lincoln, to Kiwi audiences. Together, they star in a new TV commercial shot in the picturesque Central North Island of New Zealand. This marks the first local GMSV production filmed in Aotearoa, adding a unique touch to the campaign.

"The shoot was awesome; it was so much fun to be part of, especially getting the chance to put the new trucks through their paces," said Mad Mike. "With a couple of days behind the wheel of the new model under my belt, I have absolute confidence in the product and know the new partnership with GMSV is going to be spectacular!"

In addition to the Heavy Duty truck, Mad Mike will also personalise a new Chevy Silverado ZR2 in his MADLAB at Hampton Downs Race track.