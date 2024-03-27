Mad Mike announces 'most ambitious' project yet

Kiwi drift superstar 'Mad Mike' Whiddett has teamed up with British automotive firm Lanzante to introduce what is described as the "wildest drift hypercar" ever seen - Project: 'Madmac'.

This ambitious venture is in partnership with the luxury vehicle curators at O’Gara Coach, based out of Beverly Hills, California.

A unique fusion of talents

Project: 'Madmac' is a vision brought to life around the McLaren P1 GTR's track-focused bodywork.

Having completed the initial stages at Lanzante's UK workshop, the McLaren has made its way to Mad Mike's 'Madlab' in New Zealand.

Here, it's receiving the ultimate drift-spec treatment under Mike's watchful eye, with a little over 100 days until its global unveiling at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Genesis of 'Madmac'

The collaboration was sparked by a chance meeting between Dean Lanzante and Mad Mike at a previous Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Inspired by Lanzante's extreme automotive creations, Mad Mike saw an opportunity to elevate the project to new heights.

"He visited our stand, saw what we had on display, and we started to explore what was possible," Dean Lanzante shared.

Mad Mike's response was enthusiastic: "Lanzante has a reputation for creating some incredible cars. Being a proud Kiwi, I’m inspired to push this McLaren project to the absolute limit and then take it around the world… SIDEWAYS!"

A growing legacy

'Mad Mike' Whiddett

Mad Mike's legacy includes projects like teaching Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen to drift and the iconic Red Bull 'Conquer the Crown'.

With creations such as 'Nimbul' - his custom drift-specification Lamborghini Huracan - and the 5-rotor drift machine inspired by the 1991 Le Mans-winning Mazda 787B, dubbed the 'Mad Mike 787D', he continues to set the standard in the drift world.

Further details of Procect: 'Madmac' will be unveiled across Lanzante, O’Gara Coach, and Mad Mike’s social media channels in the upcoming weeks.