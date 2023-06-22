Lotus Emira GT4 begins production, deliveries coming soon

Earlier this month, we published our review of the Lotus Emira V6, praising the British sports car for its nimble handling and quality interior. Now Lotus is upping its game again with the reveal of the production-ready Emira GT4, a racing version which will reach customers within the next few months.

The Emira GT4 has only changed slightly since we first saw it in 2021, donning an updated, yellow-dominant paint scheme with black and grey accents. It features the same Toyota-sourced, 3.5-litre supercharged V6 unit - but now producing 10 per cent more power for an output of around 335kW.

Lotus has given the Emira a six-speed paddle shift sequential gearbox and control system. It adds to the optimized aerodynamics and upgrades to the braking, suspension, and cooling systems.

“The Emira road car was such an excellent starting point for a GT4, and we’ve now further refined and tuned the package with the team at RML to create what we believe is a highly competitive and performance-oriented race car... We know our customers are keen to get behind the wheel and we’re looking forward to seeing their results," said Gavin Kershaw, Lotus Director of Vehicle Attributes.

Fans will be glad to know that the Lotus Emira GT4 has officially entered production. Lotus is assembling the race car with RML Group at a production facility in Wellingborough. Deliveries will commence during the UK summer to customers globally. There is reportedly no limit to production unit numbers as long as the demand is there.

The Lotus Emira GT4 carries a sticker price of £179,000 (around $368,800) plus taxes and delivery fees.