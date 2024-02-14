Lotus Emeya concludes rigorous 3-year testing programme

Lotus has completed a comprehensive three-year testing and development programme for its all-electric Emeya grand tourer.

This testing phase, which spanned across 15 countries and two continents, signifies the readiness of the Emeya for consumer deliveries.

Arctic Circle trials: testing in extremes

The testing programme's final and arguably most challenging phase was conducted in the Arctic Circle in Ivalo, Finland.

Here, the Emeya was subjected to extreme cold, with temperatures plummeting to -40 degrees Celsius.

This phase was crucial in ensuring that the vehicle could withstand and perform in some of the harshest conditions on the planet.

During this period, Lotus's engineering team meticulously fine-tuned various aspects of the vehicle, from the suspension and steering to the bespoke winter tyres, ensuring that the Emeya delivers a consistent and optimal driving experience in any condition​​​​.

Global testing

Apart from the Arctic tests, the Emeya's journey through its development phase included diverse terrains and climates.

It was rigorously tested on the UK's B-roads, the speedy German Autobahn and even the remote mountain passes in Mongolia.

Additionally, the Emeya proved its mettle on the iconic Nurburgring Nordschleife and the Nardo proving ground.

These varied testing environments were pivotal in assessing the vehicle's performance in both controlled and real-world conditions, focusing on everything from battery performance to the intricacies of tyre design​​​​.

Lotus Emeya performance and features

The Emeya, a grand tourer at its core, is powered by two electric motors, producing a staggering 675kW and 985Nm of torque.

This power enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 96km/h in just 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 265km/h.

A massive 102kWh battery pack supplies the necessary energy, ensuring that the Emeya is not just about speed but also about range and efficiency​​.

What's next for the Lotus Emeya

With the global testing regime wrapped up, Lotus plans to conduct additional local testing in the Middle East, the US and Australia before the Emeya hits these markets. This phase ensures that the vehicle is optimised to the unique demands of each region.

As Lotus gears up for customer deliveries in late 2024, it sets up the Emeya to disrupt the electric grand tourer category, blending performance and luxury into a singular, compelling package.