Lime New Zealand now has 'parking wardens' on the streets of Auckland

Lime scooters has launched a "Parking Warden" programme in central Auckland, employing people in busy e-mobility areas to monitor how its scooters and bikes are left.

No extra prizes for hanging the helmet straight. But maybe there should be.

However, they are wardens of a fairly friendly kind. Stationed near high-traffic areas such as Queen Street, Britomart and Wynyard Quarter, wardens congratulate riders who park respectfully with Good Parking Notices.

There are also Green Ticket prizes up for grabs that include a $150 voucher for Khu Khu, a locally owned vegan Thai eatery.

Lime already has some parking measures in place, including an end-of-trip photo that is monitored by a local team, $50 fines to those who mispark and banning repeat offenders. The company says it removes scooters or bikes reported as misparked within an hour.

To report the inconsiderate parking of an e-bike or e-scooter, users and members of the public can contact: [email protected].

Lime has hosted learn-to-ride events in central Auckland.

This month, Lime also hosted First Ride Academies at Wynyard Quarter and Commercial Bay to teach new riders or visitors to Auckland how to safely operate and park a Lime e-scooter or e-bike. Attendees received a discount on their next ride.

Since Lime launched in Auckland in 2018, nearly 800,000 Aucklanders and visitors have taken almost 5 million trips on Lime vehicles with over 1.4 million rides taking place in 2023. Riders have travelled over 7 million kilometres.

The company says its products are suitable for any trip under 8km; Lime has now provided more than 500 million rides in 250 cities. It's the world's largest shared scooter/bike company.