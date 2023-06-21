Life-sized Tamiya Wild One MAX finally launching soon

The life-sized version of the Tamiya Wild One RC car has been years in the making, but we have an exciting update for fans looking to relive some '80s magic. The full-scale Wild One MAX will finally debut during summer in the United Kingdom, with production set for 2024.

Of course, the original Wild One debuted in 1985 before getting a re-release in 2012, owing to its certified cult status in the toy realm. It still has many fans globally, perhaps explaining the enduring appeal of a street-legal (in the UK) version.

The Little Car Company has changed the Wild One MAX ever so slightly since we first covered it in 2021, growing the length and width by 100mm. This adorable off-roader now measures 3.5 metres long and 1.8 metres wide. It also features a 270-mm ground clearance with a 34.1deg approach angle.

The MAX rides on 14-inch tyres wrapped in mismatched Maxxis tyres. It packs Bilstein suspension dampers and Brembo disc brakes all around. Meanwhile, inside the Wild One MAX are Cobra bucket seats with 4-point harnesses and an IP-rated 5-inch digital screen with marine-spec switches.

While its creators have yet to reveal the final powertrain specs, we know the MAX will feature eight removable battery packs totalling 14.4kWh. That means the kerb weight will sit at around 500kg. The top speed is reportedly 96.5km/h. It also has a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) layout.

As mentioned, The Little Car Company will launch the Tamiya Wild One MAX this summer in the UK, with a Launch Edition version commencing production in 2024. After that, different version varying in performance will become available. However, here's no word on whether this life-sized Tamiya will reach other markets, including ours.