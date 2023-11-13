Lexus with GR Corolla 3-cylinder engine could be on the way

The Lexus LBX has yet to arrive in New Zealand (coming in early 2024), but it may already be getting a newer, hotter version.

Generally reputable Japanese publication Mag-X has suggested that Lexus wants to borrow Toyota's Gazoo Racing (GR) performance badge for an enhanced version of the LBX. This SUV, based on Toyota's TNGA-B architecture, is rumoured to be equipped with the potent 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine seen in two existing Toyota models.

A boost in power

The diminutive but mighty engine, renowned for its prowess in the GR Yaris and GR Corolla, could potentially elevate the LBX's performance. With the GR Yaris boasting 200kW and the GR Corolla pushing it further to 221kW, the shared architecture lends credence to the report.

Aligning with the two Toyotas, the hot LBX could reportedly feature the variable all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, providing a choice between a six-speed manual or an eight-speed torque converter automatic. Notably, rumours of an automatic transmission for the GR Yaris in 2024 have been circulating, possibly featuring Toyota's innovative Direct Automatic Transmission.

Coming soon?

A recent Lexus media statement from Japan revealed that an LBX "performance model with a strengthened [power]train" is set to debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2024. While the specific power output remains undisclosed, it is expected to surpass the LBX's current capabilities.

Excitingly, the report hints at the introduction of the GR badge on the model in question, marking the first appearance of the Gazoo Racing name on any Lexus model. Though the details on badge placement remain speculative, this suggests a significant collaboration between the two brands.

Beyond performance

Apart from powertrain enhancements, cosmetic alterations are expected for the hotter LBX, including reinforced suspension and brakes, a distinctive front bumper and radiator grille, wider wheels and tyres, and fender flares. This signals a holistic approach to performance.

Should this report materialize, it would mark a notable return for Lexus to manual transmissions, an option it has not offered in its vehicles for the past decade.