Lexus UX 250h Black Line Limited Edition unveiled for NZ

Lexus New Zealand has unveiled the UX 250h Black Line Limited Edition, a move set to enthral Kiwis with a blend of function, style, and efficiency. Building on the F SPORT variant, the UX 250h Black Line adds an E-Four all-wheel-drive drivetrain to an already compelling set of features, including adaptive variable suspension, a rear performance damper, and diverse drive modes like Sport S, Sport S+ and Customise.

Andrew Davis, Vice President of Lexus New Zealand, expressed his enthusiasm for this addition, stating it brings a unique charm to the Lexus range. Since its launch in 2019, the UX has been a strong performer, and the Black Line Limited Edition is an effort to offer something exclusive to the discerning UX customer.

What makes the UX 250h Black Line stand apart is its distinctive two-tone colour scheme, with an Onyx Black roof that perfectly complements the body colour choices of White Nova, Caliente, Cobalt, Sonic Shade, Sonic Iridium or Blazing Carnelian. Further enhancing its allure are the unique 18” machined alloy wheels and a finely crafted interior featuring black and red synthetic leather with subtle red stitching throughout the cabin​​.

Under the hood, the UX 250h continues to impress with a hybrid powertrain that pairs a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an 80kW electric motor, churning out a combined 135kW output​. This power is efficiently managed by the new E-Four all-wheel-drive system, ensuring a smooth and responsive drive regardless of the terrain.

Prospective buyers should mark their calendars as the UX 250h Black Line will hit the showrooms at the end of 2023, with a price tag of $77,500 plus on-road costs. This price not only gets you a visually stunning and performance-oriented vehicle but also includes Lexus’ extensive warranty and maintenance package comprising a four-year unlimited kilometre new vehicle warranty, a four-year unlimited kilometre full maintenance service plan, an eight-year or 160,000km high voltage battery warranty, and the Lexus Plus AA Roadside Assistance package​​.