Lexus unveils ultra-limited RZ 450e F Sport Performance

At last year's Tokyo Auto Salon, Lexus dropped the jaw-dropping RZ Sport Concept. This year's event saw the Japanese luxury automaker announce that the concept vehicle is hitting the road (in a very limited way) as the RZ 450e F Sport Performance.

Only 100 of these electrified beasts will be made available globally, arriving in March 2024.

From concept to reality, with a twist

The production RZ 450e F Sport Performance is practically identical to the concept, resembling an aftermarket tuner's wild dream rather than a factory Lexus.

The most striking change is the aggressive front fascia, sporting a carbon fibre splitter with blue accents and a large carbon panel beneath the headlights.

Unlike other RZ models, the hood does not only come gloss black but boasts a pair of carbon fibre air vents to keep things cool under the bonnet.

Flared arches grace both the front and rear, incorporating aerodynamic winglets, also crafted from carbon fibre. These arches house stylish 21-inch Enkei aluminium wheels in matte black, a slight improvement over the concept's rollers.

Carbon overload and dramatic touches

Lexus hasn't skimped on carbon fibre, equipping the RZ 450e F Sport Performance with a carbon fibre roof and black roof sides adorned with a prominent blue accent.

But the real drama unfolds at the back, where fixed carbon fibre wings reminiscent of SEMA creations flank the SUV. There's even a carbon fibre lip spoiler because, well, why not?

Rounding out the exterior makeover is a new black rear bumper with a carbon fibre diffuser.

Subtle enhancements inside

The cabin receives special touches as well, featuring:

New ultra suede seat material

Black and blue contrast stitching

Synthetic leather steering wheel

Instrument panel with blue accents

F Sport Performance scuff plates

Aluminium sports pedals

Performance: electrifyingly familiar

Under the hood, the RZ 450e F Sport Performance shares the same 71.4kWh battery pack and electric motor setup as the standard model: a 150kW front motor and an 80kW rear motor. Pricing in Japan starts at a staggering ¥11,800,000 (around NZ$130,500).

If you're looking for a unique, ultra-performance EV with a highly distinctive appearance, the Lexus RZ 450e F Sport Performance might just be your electric dream come true.

Just remember, with only 100 units available, you'll need to act fast.

But if petrol power is more to your liking, you might want to check out the recently unveiled Lexus LBX Morizo RR, a 224kw, GR Yaris-powered firebreather.