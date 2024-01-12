Lexus dropped a bombshell at this year's Tokyo Auto Salon by unveiling the LBX Morizo RR Concept, a fire-breathing hot hatch version of its new pint-sized LBX SUV (coming to New Zealand later this year).

While cloaked in the 'concept' guise, the LBX Morizo RR's aggressive performance hints at a potential production beast.

GR Yaris inside

The mastermind behind this pocket rocket is none other than Toyota's chairman, Akio Toyoda, himself a renowned driving enthusiast.

His vision birthed the LBX Morizo RR, packing the same punch as the facelifted 2024 GR Yaris. That translates to a monstrous 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder churning out 224kW and 400Nm of torque.

Transmission and handling tweaks

Matching the GR Yaris' potent powerplant is Toyota's newly developed eight-speed Direct Shift Transmission (DAT), ensuring lightning-fast gear changes and seamless power delivery to all four wheels.

Reports suggest the LBX Morizo RR might even borrow further from the GR Yaris with front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials for enhanced cornering prowess.

Subtle aggression

Lexus hasn't gone overboard with the visual modifications, opting for a sleeper aesthetic. The front fascia receives a menacing makeover with a blacked-out grille and a splash of yellow, while 19-inch alloys and yellow brake callipers hint at the lurking performance beneath.

The rear gets a revised bumper and the signature GR Yaris twin tailpipes, further solidifying the lineage. A subtle black diffuser completes the package.

Peeking into the cabin reveals sports seats and alloy pedals, setting the tone for a driver-focused experience. While Lexus remains tight-lipped about a production version, the LBX Morizo RR concept undoubtedly has us excited at the prospect.

Whether it graces production lines or not, the LBX Morizo RR has left an indelible mark, proving that big things can come in small packages, especially when infused with Toyota's legendary performance DNA.