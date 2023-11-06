Lexus sets new NZ sales record 2 months before year-end

Lexus has shattered its previous New Zealand sales record with two months of the sales calendar remaining. Surging past its annual high-water mark set just last year, Lexus has registered a total of 1080 vehicles by the end of October, toppling 2022's full-year figure of 1023 units.

Record sales amidst market challenges

Despite global economic headwinds and supply chain constraints, Lexus's achievement speaks volumes about its robust market presence. The brand's combined efforts with Toyota have culminated in capturing an unprecedented 27.5 per cent of New Zealand's new vehicle market share, a reflection of consumer trust and the quality of their offerings.

Driving towards sustainability

Neeraj Lala, the Chief Executive of Lexus New Zealand, attributes this success to the local population's growing affinity for Lexus's blend of luxury, performance, and eco-conscious engineering. "Lexus stands as a beacon of innovation, offering a journey towards decarbonisation without compromising on the driving experience," Lala remarks.

The brand's commitment to a greener future is evident, with a significant 89 per cent of its year-to-date (YTD) sales consisting of electrified models. This push towards electric vehicles (EVs) is part of a larger, international trend as the automotive industry responds to environmental concerns and consumer demand for sustainable options. Lexus's progress is notable in reducing average CO2 emissions to just 119g per kilometre across its fleet.

Leading with electrification, safety

The updated hybrid RX SUV continues to lead Lexus's charge, but it's the expansion with the plug-in hybrid NX SUV and the introduction of two fully electric models, the UX 300e and RZ 450e, that underscores the brand's innovative direction. The UX 300e has recently seen an upgrade with a larger battery pack, enhancing its range and appeal.

Moreover, the RZ 450e has earned accolades for safety, becoming the first vehicle to score five stars under the rigorous 2023 ANCAP protocols. This recognition not only underlines Lexus's commitment to passenger safety but also sets new benchmarks for vehicle assessment in Australasia.

As its 2023 sales figures show, Lexus's strategic pivot towards electrification and a steadfast focus on technological innovation has resonated with the Kiwi market.

"Our vehicles stand out for their exquisite interiors and meticulous craftsmanship, which our customers not only admire but have come to expect from Lexus," concludes Lala, hinting that for Lexus, the best may be yet to come.