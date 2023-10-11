Lexus set to unveil next-gen EVs at Japan Mobility Show

Lexus is set to showcase a new range of electric vehicle (EV) concepts at the inaugural Japan Mobility Show 2023. This move comes as part of the Japanese brand's ongoing transformation into a battery EV brand, aligning with its parent company Toyota's diversified approach to sustainable mobility.

The event will feature a next-generation Lexus battery electric vehicle (BEV) anticipated for a global launch in 2026. Additionally, a fresh lineup of concept models will be revealed, underscoring the brand's apparent strategy of offering more BEV products.

Lexus says its booth will reflect a blend of traditional Japanese craftsmanship and modern electrification and AI technology aimed at providing a glimpse into the “future of cars.” The display is also set to embody Lexus’ commitment to sustainability, with bamboo material used throughout as its way of demonstrating a shift towards carbon neutrality.

Plus, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with a virtual driving simulator designed to provide a tailored futuristic driving experience.

Andrew Davis, Lexus New Zealand’s Vice President, mentioned the increasing adoption of EVs in New Zealand and worldwide as a positive trend. “90 per cent of our cars sold in New Zealand this year were electrified as either Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid or full BEV, and we will continue to accelerate our carbon reduction journey as more models and options become available,” he said.

Lexus' current BEV lineup for New Zealand includes the UX 300e and RZ 450e. It also sells a wide range of petrol-electric hybrids, including the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) NX 450h+ F Sport. The 2023 Japan Mobility Show is set to electrify global car fans at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition centre from 26 October to 5 November. In addition to Lexus, other preeminent car brands will also be present, including Toyota, Mazda, BMW, and more.