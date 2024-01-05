Lexus New Zealand soars: electrification boosts brand to record 2023 sales

Lexus New Zealand achieved remarkable success in 2023, surpassing its previous annual sales record and setting the stage for an even more electrifying 2024. With a growing focus on sustainable luxury and cutting-edge technology, the brand continues to captivate Kiwi drivers.

Electrified models take centre stage

Lexus closed 2023 with a flourish, selling a total of 1309 vehicles, a significant jump from the 2022 record of 1023 units. This impressive surge is largely attributed to the brand's dedication to electrified powertrains.

"Lexus as a brand is maturing, and customers are coming back to Lexus as they truly understand what Lexus stands for," says Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive of Lexus New Zealand. "Lexus not only offers amazing design, a premium cabin, high performance, and outstanding reliability, but also a route to decarbonisation and sustainability."

Leading the charge in electrification

Lexus boasts a diverse range of electrified options, including hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

In 2023, a staggering 90 per cent of Lexus sales were electrified models, showcasing the brand's commitment to a greener future. Average tailpipe carbon dioxide emissions across the Lexus portfolio have dipped to 119g/km, a commendable improvement from 121g/km in 2022.

Popular hybrid models like the updated RX SUV spearhead the charge, while the plug-in hybrid NX SUV and the fully electric UX 300e (with its recently upgraded battery) cater to diverse preferences. The groundbreaking RZ 450e, the first Lexus to achieve a maximum five-star safety rating under the rigorous 2023-2025 Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) protocols, further solidifies the brand's commitment to innovation and safety.

Exciting future ahead

Lexus isn't resting on its laurels. 2024 promises to be even more thrilling, with new dealerships, models, and events on the horizon. A brand-new showroom in Christchurch and the relocation of Lexus of Auckland to Newmarket demonstrate the brand's commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences.

The highly anticipated arrival of the LBX compact SUV in early 2024 is poised to attract a new generation of customers to the Lexus family. This stylish and efficient SUV promises to redefine the entry point into the world of Lexus luxury.

Furthermore, Lexus is cementing its global association with the ATP Tour by sponsoring the ASB Classic tennis tournament in Auckland this January. As the official car sponsor and supplier of the ATP Tour, Lexus will provide a fleet of luxury vehicles for the prestigious tournament.