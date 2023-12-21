Lexus LBX New Zealand pricing revealed: affordable luxury?

Lexus New Zealand is experiencing record sales, and they're adding an all-new model to their lineup to keep the momentum going: the Lexus LBX. Arriving in early 2024, the LBX will be the most affordable new Lexus, starting at $58,900 plus on-road costs for the Active front-wheel-drive (FWD) variant.

Designed for the urban driver

Built around Lexus' class-leading hybrid technology, the LBX targets urban drivers seeking a stylish and sophisticated driving experience. Lexus New Zealand Vice President Andrew Davis says the LBX opens up the Lexus brand to new customers who may not have considered it before.

"The LBX is designed for a new generation of drivers," Davis says. "It embodies all the key elements of Lexus in a subcompact package: a bold and unique design, high-quality materials and construction, and a carefully crafted driving experience."

Three moods to match your lifestyle

Slotting in below the popular UX crossover, the LBX is the first Lexus model offered in three "moods" to match different lifestyles. Instead of traditional "grades," these moods reflect different personalities.

Active: Stands out with 18" dark grey metallic and machined alloy wheels, a two-tone exterior, black synthetic leather seats, and the Lexus Safety System+ package.

Stands out with 18" dark grey metallic and machined alloy wheels, a two-tone exterior, black synthetic leather seats, and the Lexus Safety System+ package. Relax: Features a panoramic view monitor, 12.3" head-up display, adaptive high beam system, black and dark grey semi-aniline leather seats, and a 13-speaker Mark Levinson premium sound system.

Features a panoramic view monitor, 12.3" head-up display, adaptive high beam system, black and dark grey semi-aniline leather seats, and a 13-speaker Mark Levinson premium sound system. Cool: Boasts the latest Lexus Safety System+, Lexus teammate (auto parking), multi-colour interior illumination, and a choice of black or saddle tan leather and Ultrasuede accented seats.

The Active variant is only available in FWD, while Relax and Cool offer both FWD and E-Four all-wheel-drive (AWD) options. Active and Cool come in eight exterior colours with a two-tone ebony roof, while Relax has nine exterior colours to choose from.

Pricing and availability

The LBX pricing includes Lexus' four-year unlimited kilometre new vehicle warranty, four-year unlimited kilometre full maintenance service plan, eight-year or 160,000-kilometre high voltage battery warranty, and the four-year Lexus Plus AA Roadside Assistance package.

Due to expected high demand, Lexus encourages customers to pre-order their LBX at Lexus dealerships to secure a priority order. Initial deliveries are planned to begin in March 2024.

Here are the LBX prices:

LBX Active FWD 1.5L Hybrid Petrol - $58,900

LBX Relax FWD 1.5L Hybrid Petrol - $65,900

LBX Relax AWD 1.5L Hybrid Petrol - $68,900

LBX Cool FWD 1.5L Hybrid Petrol - $65,900

LBX Cool AWD 1.5L Hybrid Petrol - $68,900

The chic and compact Lexus LBX is sure to turn heads when it arrives in New Zealand next year. With its competitive price, stylish design, and advanced technology, the LBX is a compelling option for urban drivers who value quality and sophistication.