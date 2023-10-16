Leaked: BYD electric ute coming in late 2023

Chinese automaker BYD is entering new territory, with leaked patent images suggesting the launch of its first-ever ute model by the end of 2023. The leaks offer us a glimpse into what BYD's take on the consumer truck market might look like.

BYD electric ute 2023

The new model will also become BYD's first electrified ute, with rumoured powertrain options including plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV) versions.

While specifics remain scarce, initial reports suggest the truck will launch as a PHEV riding on BYD's DM-p for plug-in off-roader vehicles, with an all-electric version to follow. It will reportedly launch as part of BYD’s Ocean series, a lineup that includes the Seal and Dolphin electric vehicles (EVs). Sources also indicate the hybrid model will house a 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder with around 102kW, supplemented by two electric motors delivering a combined power of 360kW.

German design

Spearheaded by BYD's Design Chief Wolfgang Egger, formerly of Audi, the look of the new ute exhibits robust aesthetics, revealing rugged outdoor functionality. The patent images reveal a large BYD logo on the front grille, substantial fenders and bumpers, roof rails, and a modest sunroof.

A closer look at the leaked images suggests the upcoming ute would fit in with some of its potential competitors in our market, including the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux - both of which will soon be available as hybrids.

Meanwhile, the interior could feature a Huawei head-up display (HUD) and a rotating centre display, indicating a more tech-focused ute.

Pricing and availability: is BYD's electric ute coming to NZ?

Good news for Kiwi BYD fans: New Zealand is reportedly one of the markets BYD is considering for its upcoming electric ute, with Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East also in the running.

CarNewsChina also reports that Chinese pricing for this model could range between $94,000 and $141,000, but local pricing or availability has yet to be confirmed.