Global energy company bp charge is making significant strides in the electric vehicle (EV) arena in New Zealand, having installed 100 fast charge points across various metropolitan and regional locations. This development marks a major step forward since the launch of bp charge in late 2022, showcasing its commitment to expanding the New Zealand EV charging network and supporting the transition to electric vehicles.

Breaking down barriers

Matt Elliott, Head of Country at bp New Zealand, emphasised the impact of this initiative, stating, “By providing fast, reliable chargers across the country, bp charge is working to break down the barriers for people considering an EV. It’s all part of bp’s global commitment to provide customers and partners with the energy and mobility they want, where they want it.”

The expansion of bp charge not only facilitates the adoption of EVs but also aligns with bp’s broader strategy to cater to the evolving energy and mobility needs of its customers.

Future expansion plans

Looking ahead, bp charge is not resting on its laurels. Plans are already in motion for the establishment of three new charging hubs at bp connect sites in Papamoa, Tirau, and Wanaka. These hubs, expected to be operational in 2024, will offer on-the-go charging for customers and will have the capability to charge multiple vehicles simultaneously.

This expansion is in line with the National EV Charging Strategy, which aims to have charging hubs every 150-200km across the State highway network. The initiative is supported by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) and is a testament to bp charge’s commitment to enhancing the EV infrastructure in New Zealand.

A big step towards net zero

The company's efforts in electrifying mobility form a crucial part of its aspiration to become a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner. Mr Elliott further added, “We want to bring our customers on the journey to net zero. By rolling out EV chargers at bp-branded locations across New Zealand, we’re demonstrating our commitment to leading the evolution of mobility.”

With a target of rolling out 600 EV charge points across New Zealand by 2025, bp is transforming its strategy into action, positioning itself at the forefront of the EV revolution and underlining its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.