Another Webb's car auction is fast approaching, promising to be a doozy for fans of JDM and European sports cars produced in the 1990s.

The highlights include a rare Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 Nismo and a 1990 BMW M3 Sport Evolution. So, here are our top cars to watch out for during the live auction on Sunday, 27 August.

1990 Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 Nismo

The R32 needs no introduction as one of the most popular Nissan Skyline generations ever. This particular model is one of only 560 units produced. Design and tuned to dominate the Group A road racing category, the GT-R R32 Nismo was - and still is - a highly desirable vehicle.

Nismo-specific features include larger turbochargers, aerodynamic intercooler cooling ducts carefully positioned in the front bumper, an extra boot lip spoiler, and high-performance tyres.

Affectionately called "Godzilla," this model won all 29 races it entered in the Japanese Touring Car Championship from 1989 to 1983. It could very well sell for up to $250,000.

1990 BMW M3 Sport Evolution III

Just as rare is this BMW M3, with only 600 units manufactured and sold. Finished in a tantalising Brilliant Red, this model wears modified front wings, adjustable front and rear spoilers, and two-tone 16-inch wheels.

Interior features include a steering wheel and gear shifter finished in suede, red seatbelts, and Recaro front seats.

Like the R32 Nismo, the M3 Sport Evolution III competed in the Group A category but took things further, even gaining recognition as the most successful road racing car ever.

And with only 69,000 km on the clock, this vehicle will likely leave the auction with a price between $250,000 and $350,000.

1993 Jaguar XJS 6-litre

If you're looking for a more affordable offering, this E-type successor might be up your alley. The XJS from 1993 launched as the most expensive production car Jaguar had ever built, bringing impressive performance through a 6.0-litre V12 package.

It makes 227 kW at 4,750 RPM with 476 Nm of torque at 3,950 RPM. With a top speed of 240 km/h, this unit promises budget-friendly fun without compromising style.

While it's a bit aged at 90,000 km on the odometer, it has an extensive service record and is purportedly "rust free." It will likely sell for between $35,000 and $45,000 at auction.

Webb's Collectors' Cars, Motorcycles, and Automobilia Auction August 2023

The latest edition of Webb's automobile auction will see all the vehicles above (and much more) try to change hands and find new homes.

The live auction will happen on Sunday, 27 August, from 2 pm at Due Drop Events Centre in Wiri, Manukau. Available vehicles are currently on display from 10 am to 4 pm.