Lamborghini unveils exclusive custom Revuelto at inaugural Arena event

Lamborghini recently marked the inaugural edition of its Lamborghini Arena festival with a distinct showcase of design flair.

The centrepiece of this celebration was the introduction of a unique Revuelto model, meticulously crafted through the marque's Ad Personam customisation programme.

This unveiling occurred over the weekend at the historic Imola Circuit, spotlighting the event as the largest in the brand's storied timeline.

A symphony of design and performance

The exclusive Revuelto model ups the ante for the V12 hybrid plug-in super sports car, boasting a new look with an intricate palette of contrasting shades and integrating new carbon fibre elements for a visually arresting effect.

Painted in a subdued Grigio Hati (grey), the car's allure is heightened by details in Verde Scandal (green), tracing the car’s lower line, roof, mirror caps, and rear diffuser surrounds.

These elements, combined with the Verde Chiaro (light green) of the brake callipers, show off an element of speed and agility.

Notably, the car's rear celebrates Italy's national pride, with the tricolour flag represented through red, white, and green stripes adorning the lower surface of the dynamic wing. Racing-style stripes in Nero Noctis (black) traverse the hood, underscoring the Revuelto's racing DNA.

The integration of high-gloss exposed carbon fibre across the roof, rear 'cofango', spoiler, and additional components lend the vehicle an air of sophistication, complemented by the 21-inch front and 22-inch rear high-gloss black Altanero alloy wheels.

Interior elegance meets tech marvel

The Revuelto's interior continues the exterior's theme, with sports seats in Nero Ade (black) accented by Verde Scandal stitching and piping.

This colour scheme extends to the Lamborghini logos embroidered on the headrests, creating a cohesive and luxurious cabin atmosphere.

Exclusive embroidery featuring the Imola Circuit map, alongside 'Lamborghini Arena 2024' lettering, adorns the bulkhead panel lining, further personalising the space.

Adding to its exclusivity, the dashboard ends are decorated with carbon fibre plates bearing the same lettering plus 'Ad Personam' logos.

Lamborghini Revuelto: an electrifying supercar

Launched in March 2023, the Revuelto heralds a new era as Lamborghini's inaugural V12 hybrid plug-in super sports HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle).

Equipped with a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine and complemented by three electric motors, it presents an unmatched blend of power and efficiency.

The integration of one electric motor into the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission enhances its dynamic capabilities, enabling the Revuelto to deliver a staggering 746kW and 725Nm of torque.

Achieving speeds over 350km/h and accelerating from 0-100 km/h in a mere 2.5 seconds, the Revuelto signifies Lamborghini's no-compromise electrified future. The brand also plans to soon replace the Huracan with an all-new plug-in hybrid successor reportedly dubbed the Revuelto.