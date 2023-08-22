Lamborghini reveals its first-ever EV

Remember back a month ago when Lamborghini announced that its first EV would be a four-seater grand tourer, playing down CEO Stephan Winkelmann's previous statement that it would be a 2+2 SUV?

Well, the company has revealed that EV and... it's pretty much an SUV.

Although, to be fair, the Lanzador concept revealed in the weekend at the Monterey Car Week does have a foot in both camps, combining high ground clearance with a low, sleek body to form what Lamborghini is calling an "Ultra GT".

"With the fourth model concept, we are opening a new car segment: the Ultra GT," said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. "This will offer customers a new, unparalleled Lamborghini driving experience thanks to pioneering technologies."

"With Lanzador we are looking into our future without forgetting our DNA. The first coupés from Lamborghini with their front engines were sporty, elegant Gran Turismos suitable for everyday use as 2+2-seaters.

"The concept for our fourth production model leverages our philosophy of super sportiness combined with brave new technologies and fearless design, perfectly fitting into our Direzione Cor Tauri strategy."

The Lanzador packs an electric motor on each axle and Lamborghini says peak power of "over one megawatt". Yep, that's 1000kW for the mathematically-challenged.

There is no mention of battery size yet, apart from describing the power source as "a new generation high-performance battery, which also ensures a long range", and the Lanzador will also have active suspension and active aerodynamics, which Lamborghini say play an "even greater role in battery electric vehicles than in super sports cars" with active aerodynamics able to increase the range per battery charge while also improving performance.

Styling wise, the Lanzador looks not entirely unlike a squashed Urus, but with a few key styling cues from the revived Countach from last year and the Asterion hybrid concept revealed at Paris motor show back in 2014.

As Winkelmann alludes, it also bears a resemblance to 2+2 GTs from the company's past, with the steeply raked, super wide body being strongly reminiscent of the four-seater Espada that was produced between 1968 and 1978.

The Lanzador promises to be surprising practical for a Lamborghini too, with a frunk up front that accommodates made-to-measure luggage and the ability to fold the rear seats and raise the boot floor to create a flat load area.

And, as all good high-end EVs need to do, it will also feature lots of sustainably produced materials: recycled plastic stitching, 3D-printed recycled foam, merino wool and sustainably tanned leather, to name a few.

The production version Lamborghini Lanazador (which, let's face it, this concept pretty much is) will sit on an entirely new platform, but not a Lamborghini-exclusive one, with the company saying that it will be "shared with other high-end VW Group EVs, but tuned by Lamborghini", which means it is almost certainly the upcoming VW Group SSP platform, a scalable EV architecture that will eventually replace all of the VW Group's current electric platforms.

Of course, there is no word on any potential pricing for the Lanzador yet, but we can safely assume it will be astronomical.