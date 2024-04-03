Lamborghini Huracan successor gets an official name: report

Lamborghini's next big release has long been speculated to be a successor to the esteemed Huracan.

Now a recent discovery by CarBuzz of a trademark filing with the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has prematurely unveiled the name 'Temerario' alongside a logo bearing a striking resemblance to that used for the new Countach.

Given Lamborghini's current lineup, it's clear that the Temerario is set to replace the Huracan.

Inside the trademark

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

The trademark for 'Temerario' was filed under various categories, including electronic sensors and equipment, cars (spanning electric cars, combustion vehicles, and their components), watches, clothing, and toy cars.

This broad categorization not only hints at the tech advancements embedded within the new vehicle but also at a range of merchandise to complement Temerario's release.

Particularly, the emphasis on categories related to cars and toy cars likely hints at the launch of a new model, further cementing Temerario's place in Lamborghini's future.

Behind the name

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini's tradition of naming its creations after famous fighting bulls adds a layer of intrigue to the Temerario.

While there seems to be no direct link to a bull named Temerario, the word translates to 'reckless' in English, evoking a sense of boldness and spirit. This choice of name aligns well with Lamborghini's ethos of rebellion and unmatched performance.

The brand's narrative therefore finds a new voice in the Temerario.

Under the bonnet: a Le Mans-derived hybrid V8

Lamborghini SC63 hypercar

Transitioning from the iconic V10, the Temerario is expected to house a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain, marking a significant shift towards hybridisation in Lamborghini's lineup.

Speculation surrounds the exact specifications of this engine, with hints pointing towards a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 capable of revving up to 10,000rpm.

However, Lamborghini's recent foray into Le Mans with a 3.8-litre 90-degree V8 hybridised engine for the SC63 hypercar suggests a potential crossover of technology from the racetrack to the road.

This move could further show Lamborghini's commitment to integrating its motorsport expertise into its road cars.

Lamborghini Temerario launch

Lamborghini Temerario in the wild. Photo / Car Magazine UK

Rumours suggest the Lamborghini Temerario might debut later this month at the Lamborghini Arena event in Imola, Italy.

Yet, with speculation about multiple launches, including the Urus PHEV and a special edition Huracan STJ, the Temerario's grand reveal might be reserved for a separate event.

Spy shots and leaked audio of the Temerario's engine have only fuelled anticipation, showcasing significant aesthetic and performance upgrades over the Huracan.