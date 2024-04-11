Lamborghini Huracan STJ revealed as 'last dance' for V10 engine

In an era of mobility steadily shifting towards electrification, Lamborghini is ensuring that the decade-old V10 Huracan exits the stage in a way that will be remembered for years to come.

The introduction of the Huracan STJ (Super Trofeo Jota) pays homage to the legacy of Lamborghini's V10-powered marvel while previewing what we can expect from the Italian brand's future.

How the Huracan STJ came to be

Derived from the track-oriented Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologato), the STJ is limited to just 10 units, making it one of the most exclusive models Lamborghini has ever produced.

This special edition not only highlights the Huracan's notable lineage but also marks the first application of the historic Jota moniker to Lamborghini’s junior supercar range.

A name that harks back to a well-bolstered version of the Miura from the early 1970s, the Jota designation embodies a performance level that's a notch above the already potent STO.

Performance enhancements

While the STJ maintains the same heart-thumping 470kW output from its naturally aspirated V10 engine, the aerodynamic and chassis modifications further elevate performance.

Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse engineers have meticulously refined the aero package, adding carbon canards to the front bumper and tweaking the rear wing’s angle to improve downforce by 10 per cent.

This enhanced grip is complemented by new four-way adjustable racing-derived dampers, enabling exceptional handling customisation.

The impact of these changes is palpable, allowing the STJ to shave a full second off the STO's lap time around the Nardo handling circuit in southern Italy.

This feat is further aided by a set of Bridgestone Potenza tyres, specifically chosen to match the STJ's upgraded mechanical grip.

Commanding presence

Lamborghini spared no effort in making the Huracan STJ stand out.

The limited edition is being offered in two distinct configurations. The first pairs Grigio Telesto grey bodywork with a Nero Noctis black roof, accented by Rosso Mars red and Bianco Isi white details.

But the second option is more of a head-turner with its Blu Eliadi blue bodywork complemented by the same striking colour scheme.

Each unit of the STJ is distinguished by a numbered plaque, adding an extra layer of exclusivity. Buyers also have the option to customise a passenger-side plate, ensuring that each STJ is as unique as its owner.

As Lamborghini prepares to usher in its much-anticipated hybrid Huracan successor later this year, the Huracan STJ stands as a fitting tribute to the V10 era. If anything, it helps ensure this chapter of Lamborghini's history closes on a high.