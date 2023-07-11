Lamborghini Diablo returns from the dead... with a catch

The Lamborghini Diablo had a solid 11-year run before being axed and replaced by the Murciélago in 2001.

It remains one of the most polarizing Lambos ever made, as it was developed at a time when Chrysler was running the show at Lamborghini.

Even head designer Marcello Gandini left disappointed after Chrysler's American designers smoothed out his original design. He would later take out his frustrations by designing the Cizeta-Moroder V16T to his meticulous specifications.

But perhaps there's hope yet for the Diablo - even after two decades. Italian restomod startup Eccentrica Cars has unveiled its vision for the Diablo, bringing the classic supercar into the modern age.

The resto-modded Diablo features an upgraded 5.7-litre V12 mill, now packing nearly 400 kW and 602 Nm of torque.

Eccentria says its version of the Diablo goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and features a top speed of 335 km/h.

Carbon fibre and titanium componentry allegedly improves power-to-weight ratio to below 3.9 kg per kW.

Elsewhere on the vehicle, there's a new Capistro exhaust system fitted with aluminum tailpipes.

There's also a bespoke Brembo braking system with six-piston monoblocks and slotted discs, delivering a shorter braking distance (by around 7 m) versus the stock Diablo.

The Eccentrica Diablo also wears 19-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R, ideal for either track or road use.

As for looks, the Eccentrica Diablo leaves only the windshield unchanged, featuring a front fascia that evokes the Diablo GT with stylish, concealed headlights. The side benefits from an aerodynamic fin, reducing drag while adding style points.

Meanwhile, the rear departs significantly from its stock sibling with a carbon fibre bumper, pronounced air intakes, and modern LED headlights. There's even a 3D-printed Eccentrica logo to round out the changes.

Inside, the Eccentrica Diablo gains a horology-insired cabin with classic luxury design. Eccentrica has replaced most interior plastics with modern materials, including cool blue Alcantara and suede.

The new instrument cluster is delightfully retro, perfectly pairing with the gated gearstick and premium-quality control switches.

Overall, the Eccentrica Diablo looks every bit like a loving homage to the original Diablo. But how much would it set you back?

Eccentrica has set the starting price at €1.2 million (around $2.13 million), excluding the cost of the donor car. Plus, the restomod company will only produce 19 examples, with each order available for customization. That will certainly put the price up quite a bit.

Each Eccentrica Diablo will also take up to 18 months to produce, so you better get your order in now to get your hands on one as soon as possible.