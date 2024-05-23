Lamborghini CEO questions the future of fully electric supercars

In a recent statement, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann highlighted a crucial challenge for the future of electric supercars: the absence of emotional engagement that internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles naturally possess.

According to Winkelmann, while there is a burgeoning interest in plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), fully electric supercars are not capturing the market's enthusiasm to the same degree.

He remarked, "They lack some of the emotional aspects of ICE-powered supercars," highlighting a significant hurdle in the transition to electric propulsion.

Market response and sales dynamics

Despite the broader auto industry's vigorous push towards electrification, Lamborghini's fully electric offerings have yet to achieve significant sales momentum. Winkelmann pointed out, “Fully electric supercars are not something that is selling so far.”

This observation is not isolated to Lamborghini, as it reflects a general trend across the supercar segment.

Even the Rimac Nevera, despite its record-breaking performance, struggles to match the appeal of its ICE-powered counterparts, as acknowledged by Rimac CEO Mate Rimac himself.

In the more affordable peformance vehicle segment, Ford CEO Jim Farley recently assured consumers that the beloved Mustang will retain its iconic V8 for the foreseeable future.

Competition and future prospects

The new Tesla Roadster

The geography of electric supercars remains sparse, with only a handful of notable contenders. The long-delayed Tesla Roadster (purportedly coming in 2025) comes to mind, along with Chinese giant BYD's Yangwang U9.

However, Lamborghini's presence in China remains "limited," as Winkelmann noted, explaining the brand's cautious approach towards fully electric models.

Winkelmann’s scepticism isn’t rooted in a belief that electric vehicles (EVs) lack performance. On the contrary, he acknowledged that EVs can deliver impressive capabilities.

The crux of the issue lies in the sensory experience and emotional connection that ICE engines offer, which current electric technology struggles to replicate. This is where plug-in hybrids, retaining the visceral sounds and feelings of a V12 or V8 engine, present an attractive compromise.

Looking further ahead, Lamborghini is exploring the potential of synthetic eFuels, an innovation under development by Porsche, another Volkswagen Group brand.

Synthetic eFuels could extend the life of the combustion engine under stricter environmental regulations. Lamborghini is hopeful that legislative frameworks will evolve to accommodate these alternative fuels, allowing the brand to continue leveraging the emotional allure of combustion engines while meeting emissions standards.

The European Union's plan to ban sales of new ICE vehicles by 2035 has created an urgent need for alternative solutions. However, Winkelmann and Lamborghini are banking on a regulatory reprieve that would allow e-fuels to coexist with electric propulsion systems.

Lamborghini's electrification strategy

Currently, Lamborghini's electrification journey is spearheaded by its plug-in hybrid models, including the Urus and the Revuelto, with the forthcoming Temerario set to join the lineup soon.

The marque’s first fully electric model, the Lazandor crossover, is slated for a 2028 release. As part of its sustainability efforts, Lamborghini is also investing heavily in upgrading its supply chain and production facilities, with the ambitious goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 40 per cent by the end of the decade.

As it stands, the brand's strategy hinges on maintaining the emotional connection that defines its legacy while adapting to evolving regulatory and market landscapes.