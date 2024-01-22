Lamborghini achieves record-breaking sales in 2023

In an unprecedented feat for the Italian luxury car manufacturer, Lamborghini has surpassed the 10,000-unit sales mark for the first time in its history.

2023 saw the company's total production rise to 10,112 vehicles, marking a significant 10 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

This milestone is particularly notable given Lamborghini's humble sales figures of just a few hundred units annually 25 years ago, before Audi's acquisition.

Lamborghini Urus: major contributor

The Urus SUV has been a game-changer for Lamborghini, accounting for an impressive 60 per cent of the total sales. Despite its age and rumours of an upcoming facelift, the Urus remains a favourite, with 6087 units sold.

In contrast, the Huracan sports car, soon to be replaced by a new hybrid model, contributed 3962 sales, up from 3113 in 2022.

V12 transition

2023 was a transitional year for Lamborghini's V12 models. The Aventador was in its final phase, with only 12 units sold, alongside 51 limited-edition models like the Countach. V12 cars, thus, constituted a minor fraction of total sales.

However, the future looks bright, with expectations of production potentially exceeding 13,000 units in the coming decade, thanks to the introduction of the Revuelto hybrid, a new Huracan, a refreshed Urus, and Lamborghini's forthcoming electric vehicle (EV).

Regional sales insights

The EMEA (Europe and Middle East) region emerged as the largest market for Lamborghini in 2023, with sales increasing by 14 per cent to 3987 units. The US followed closely with 3465 deliveries, marking a 9 per cent rise.

These figures reflect Lamborghini's growing global appeal and the brand's ability to adapt to evolving market demands and consumer preferences.