Koenigsegg Gemera debuts with wild 1690-kW V8 hybrid option

The production-ready Koenigsegg Gemera has finally arrived. Set to be produced in a brand-new facility in Sweden, the four-seater "megacar" launches with two hybrid powertrains and a selection of innovative features to match its ambitious performance.

One of the highlights of the Gemera is the newly developed 'Dark Matter' electric motor, which makes nearly 600 kW and 1,250 Nm of torque. Koenigsegg claims it's the most powerful automotive-grade electric motor.

When paired with the brand's 3-cylinder, twin-turbo Tiny Friendly Giant (TFG) petrol engine, Dark Matter augments power output to about 1,044 kW and 1,850 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, mating Dark Matter with Koenigsegg's 5-litre, twin-turbo Hot V8 (HV8) power plant delivers around 1,690 kW with 2,750 Nm of torque. Those figures help the Genera achieve a new world record for a production car.

In addition, the Genera borrows the Jesko hypercar's Light Speed Transmission (LST), a gearbox that can disengage the flywheel and clutch from the engine to "elevate driver engagement and exhilaration."

"We could not resist exploring the possibility of incorporating these remarkable features and benefits into the Gemera production model, leading us down an exciting new development path — the Light Speed Tourbillon Transmission (LSTT)," said Christian von Koenigsegg, founder and CEO of Koenigsegg.

“We added 'Tourbillon' to the name of the LST, as this mechanism represents the automotive equivalent of a high-end Swiss watch and is simply beautiful,” he added.

The Koenigsegg Gemera will enter production by the end of 2024, with customer deliveries set for the first half of 2025. The last time we checked, the Gemera carried a starting price of $1.7 million USD or around $2.7 million.