Kia's revamped EV6 has been launched in South Korea, boasting substantial aesthetic and technical upgrades aligning it with the brand's latest electric vehicles (EVs).

The 2025 model ushers in a suite of enhancements for the EV6, from its exterior styling to onboard technology.

Revised exterior styling

The most notable exterior modification of the Kia EV6 is its front fascia, which now features angular LED daytime running lights and headlamps, reflecting the design language of Kia's recent concepts and production models like the EV3 and EV9.

The changes extend to a revamped bumper and grille area while the vehicle retains its iconic rear LED light bar that stretches across its width. New wheel designs in 19-inch and 20-inch options add to the updated look.

Interior innovations

Inside, the 2025 EV6 showcases a host of new features aimed at enhancing user experience and comfort.

A standout addition is the curved panoramic screen that merges the digital instrument cluster with the infotainment display. The redesigned interior also includes a new two-spoke steering wheel and introduces a fingerprint reader for keyless vehicle operation.

Connectivity options have expanded with the inclusion of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The vehicle now supports extensive over-the-air updates not just for navigation, but also for major electronic control systems.

An advanced augmented reality navigation system, similar to those found in Genesis models, uses graphic overlays to enhance the driving experience.

Enhanced battery and performance

The new model transitions to a larger 84kWh battery pack, up from the previous 77.4kWh, increasing the driving range to 494km on a single charge with rear-wheel drive models.

This larger battery also supports 350kW DC fast charging, allowing it to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

Power outputs have also been refined, with standard rear-wheel drive models delivering 168kW and dual-motor versions ramping up to 235kW.

Kia has also fine-tuned the vehicle's suspension with frequency-selective dampers to improve ride comfort, alongside enhancements in motor sound insulation and body rigidity for increased safety.

Pricing and availability

The facelifted 2025 EV6 is set to hit the Korean market next month with prices starting at ₩55.4 million (around $67,300) for the basic Light variant. The price range extends up to ₩63.15 million (around $76,700) for the high-end GT-Line model.

Further details regarding the EV6's global release and specifications are anticipated in the forthcoming weeks, as Kia aims to strengthen its position in the competitive EV market.