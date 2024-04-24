Kia Tasman ute emerges with a bit of Kiwi art

Kia is further teasing its Tasman ute with an "Australia-inspired camouflage wrap". But while the imagery is Australian, the artist is a Kiwi: Hawkes Bay-based Richard Boyd-Dunlop.

It's a truck, but is it art? Wrap is by Kiwi Richard Boyd-Dunlop.

Kia says the wrap is themed around "The Path Never Taken". Boyd-Dunlop talks about his artistic style and travels around Australia in the video above.

“This design resonates as it evokes my own personal experiences travelling across Australia and the encounters that I had,” says Boyd-Dunlop. “These experiences are influential to my work, and the Tasman enabled me to create a continuation of this, depicting the connection, joy, and sheer sense of adventure that is inherent to Australian culture.”

While logic might dictate the ute's name references the sea between New Zealand and Australia, Kia is now saying is now saying it's a tribute to "the rugged beauty and pioneering spirit of Tasmania, the island at the southernmost tip of Australia." Okay then.

While the artwork wrap is a carefully managed reveal, a bit more Tasman than intended went on show recently when a TikTok user gained access to the cabin in Australia. Tech website EFTM grabbed a few images before the video was taken down, showing an sleek EV-inspired architecture with large digital displays.

Kia has previously teased the ute with a star-studded Australian video (but no shots of the vehicle).

Scheduled to make its debut in 2025, the Tasman marks Kia's inaugural entry into the one-tonne pickup truck arena.

The launch strategy will be phased globally, including key markets such as New Zealand, Australia, Africa, Korea and the Middle East.