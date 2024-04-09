Kia reveals new vehicle roadmap, EVs and hybrids in focus

Kia has unveiled an ambitious plan during its 2024 Investor Day conference. By 2027, Kia aims to launch 15 new electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its strategy to achieve 1.6 million annual EV sales by 2030.

But that's not all; the South Korean carmaker is also set to expand its hybrid offerings, aiming to boost its global sales with a refreshed and diversified lineup.

Expanding EV offerings

At the core of Kia's new strategy is a significant rollout of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The lineup expansion will see the introduction of the EV2, EV4 and EV5, with the latter already making waves in China and soon to hit the New Zealand market.

Additionally, Kia is venturing into commercial territory with purpose-built vehicles (PBV) and the eagerly awaited EV3, expected to launch globally this summer.

Not resting on its laurels, Kia plans to update its existing electric models, such as the EV6, which is slated for a mid-cycle refresh in the second quarter of 2024. This update is anticipated to include a larger 82kWh battery pack, enhancing the vehicle's range and performance.

High-performance GT Models on the horizon

Kia EV9

Kia's electrification strategy includes the introduction of high-performance GT models, adding a more exciting dimension to its lineup.

The spotlight is on the EV9 GT, set to debut in January 2025, promising a blistering 0 to 100km/h acceleration time of around four seconds, alongside the EV5 GT.

Hybrid expansion and market projections

Kia's ambition extends beyond pure electric vehicles.

The company plans to increase its hybrid model offerings from six in 2024 to nine by 2028, covering most of its major models. This move is in response to a growing demand for hybrid vehicles, which are expected to constitute 20 per cent of Kia's global sales by 2028.

Regionally, EVs are projected to represent a significant portion of Kia's sales, with an impressive 80 per cent in Europe.

Meanwhile, hybrid vehicles are expected to play a crucial role in North America and South Korea, making up 35 per cent and 43 per cent of sales, respectively.

Kia's commitment to sustainable mobility

Kia President and CEO Ho Sung Song emphasised the company's dedication to becoming a leading sustainable mobility solutions provider.

"By responding effectively to changes in the mobility market and efficiently implementing mid-to-long-term strategies, Kia is strengthening its brand commitment to the wellbeing of customers, communities, the global society, and the environment," he stated.