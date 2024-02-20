Kia is reportedly developing a hybrid Seltos for 2025

Kia is reportedly working on a hybrid version of its Seltos SUV for 2025.

This move, as reported by Kia Economic Daily, represents a response to consumer demand, veering away from a sole focus on electric vehicles (EVs).

Behind the Kia curtain

Kia's decision to introduce a hybrid variant of the Seltos in 2025 is seen as a response to changing market dynamics.

This move comes at a time when there's a noticeable increase in the demand for hybrid vehicles.

In contrast to the exclusive push towards electric vehicles (EVs), hybrids are gaining popularity for offering both electric and combustion engine technologies.

Kia Seltos Hybrid: what to expect

The anticipated Seltos Hybrid is expected to showcase advancements in Kia's hybrid technology.

While details are sparse, it's predicted that the hybrid model might feature enhanced versions of the current 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine options. Notably, the current version sold in New Zealand comes standard with a 2.0-litre petrol unit.

Kia's experience in electrified mobility will play a crucial role in developing the Seltos Hybrid. However, the focus will also be on balancing costs, which might include localising the hybrid motor and battery pack production​​ in applicable markets.

Market trends

Kia's strategy aligns with the broader industry trend, where carmakers are increasingly focusing on hybrids.

This trend is evident from the growth in hybrid car sales, which Kia itself experienced with a 51 per cent increase in the American market.

This strategic direction is not unique to Kia; other major players like Jaguar Land Rover and GM are also shifting their focus towards hybrids due to the sustained demand for these vehicles.

While it's still early days, and many details about the Seltos Hybrid remain under wraps, the anticipation is high.

The launch of the Seltos Hybrid in 2025 could mark a significant milestone for Kia, aligning with market trends and consumer preferences while continuing its electrification efforts with newer vehicles like the EV4 and EV5.

In the meantime, the pure-petrol Kia Seltos is still available in the country, starting at $29,990 (before ORC) for the base LX model.