Kia EV9 electric SUV named Women's Worldwide Car of the Year

The Kia EV9 has been named the "World's Best Car for 2024" by the judging panel at the Women's Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY).

Ultra-fast charging ability among the EV9 features praised by WWCOTY judges.

Following evaluations by 75 female motoring journalists from 52 countries across five continents, the Kia EV9 emerged as the top choice from a field of 63 contenders.

Noteworthy features include space-for-seven and ultra-fast charging capabilities.

The judges praised the EV9's affordability, user-friendliness, and widespread appeal. Kia's innovation in crafting a large SUV with outstanding aerodynamics and advanced technology, as well the SUV’s family-friendly interior and familiar driving experience, was commended.

Spacious interior a highlight - although also expected in such a large vehicle.

The versatility and performance of Kia’s flagship model, especially in challenging winter conditions, were highlighted, alongside its spacious interior and robust performance. In addition, Kia was lauded for delivering a future-proof, multi-purpose electric vehicle with exceptional range and energy efficiency.

This year’s recognition for the EV9 follows the win of the Kia Niro last year, which was named the World's Best Car for 2023 by WWCOTY.

Vehicle to load (V2L) charging a feature of the EV9.

The Kia EV9 continues a streak of award wins, which include being named a Top Three contender for the 2024 World Car Awards. The SUV also clinched the Family Cars category at the Golden Steering Wheel 2023 and was named German Luxury Car of the Year 2024.

WWCOTY was founded by New Zealand motoring journalist Sandy Myhre in 2009. She remains honorary president, while Marta García is executive president.

This award aims to recognise the best cars of the year and "give a voice to women in the automotive world".

The organisation says voting criteria are based on the same principles that guide any driver when choosing a car: "The jurors do not select a 'woman’s car’ because cars are not gender specific".