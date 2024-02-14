Kia EV8? All-electric Stinger successor reportedly due in 2026

Kia Motors might have another exciting electric vehicle (EV) up its sleeve in the form of the Kia EV8, expected to launch in 2026.

Following the discontinuation of the cult classic Kia Stinger, this new model, internally codenamed GT1, is set to redefine performance EVs for the South Korean carmaker.

The Kia Stinger

The Stinger, despite its relatively short stint in the market, carved a niche for itself as a performance car that struck a chord with enthusiasts.

Its departure left a void, but a recently leaked document uncovered by The Korean Car Blog reveals Kia's ambitious plans to fill that gap with an all-electric successor.

New underpinnings

Kia EV4 Concept

The leaked document suggests that this new electric vehicle (EV) will be built on Hyundai's next-generation EV-dedicated eM platform, surpassing the capabilities of the current E-GMP used in Kia's EV6 and EV9. This platform could potentially extend to other models, like the Genesis GV90.

In addition, the EV8 is expected to pack a massive 113.2kWh battery, stepping up significantly from the EV9's 99.8 kWh unit and possibly offering up to 800km of range. This upgrade positions the EV8 atop current EV range standards.

A question of performance

In terms of sheer power, the EV8's top-spec version is expected to deliver a staggering 450kW combined output from a 200kW front motor and a 300kW hp rear motor. This figure nearly doubles the output of the twin-turbo V6-powered Stinger.

Even compared to Kia's current high-performance EVs, the EV8 is set to stand out, offering about 20kW more power than the EV6 GT.

Kia EV6 GT

Different powertrain setups are anticipated for the EV8, with single- and dual-motor options offering rear- and all-wheel drive configurations. The base model could churn out around 160kW, while a mid-range dual-motor variant might deliver a more robust 320kW.

Production and expectations

According to the leak, the EV8 will be manufactured at Kia's Hwaseong Plant 3 by 2026. However, there's a possibility of expanding production to other locations, perhaps including the US.

Fans of the original Stinger have high expectations for the EV8, particularly after the EV6 GT was touted as its spiritual successor.

The anticipation is high for the EV8 to not only fill the Stinger's shoes but to set new benchmarks in the EV performance segment.