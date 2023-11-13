Kia EV6 facelift to draw inspiration from another Kia EV

Kia is preparing an aesthetic upgrade to its popular EV6 electric vehicle (EV), drawing inspiration from the sleek design of the upcoming EV9 family SUV. According to David Hilbert, Kia Europe's marketing director, the facelift is expected to debut in mid-2024, promising a "cleaner front end and more distinctive daytime running lights."

Design harmony across models

The Kia EV9 EV SUV.

The anticipated facelift will bring a common design language shared with the EV9, suggesting sharper, more angular headlights and taillights while retaining the rounded edges of the current model. The move towards a more uneven look raises questions about its visual appeal, as Kia likely gives the body harder edges to match the fresh design.

Visual changes and interior enhancements

The interior of the Kia EV9, possibly previewing what's in store for the EV6.

While the dimensions are expected to remain unchanged, the headlights are set to go vertical, and the taillights might adopt the 'Starmap' design seen in recent Kia models. Inside, there's excitement talk of the EV9's three-screen setup making its way to the EV6, potentially introducing physical climate control buttons.

Performance tweaks and launch timeline

As for power the refreshed model is unlikely to see changes in output and range estimates, maintaining its impressive 430kW in GT form and over 500km of range in the Long Range RWD versions. Although a specific launch date was not disclosed, Hilbert hinted at a US summer 2024 unveiling, aligning with Kia's three-year facelift cycle.