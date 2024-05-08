Kia EV3 teased ahead of May 23 debut

Kia continues to excite fans with its new electric vehicle (EV), the Kia EV3, which is set to make its global debut on May 23 with a YouTube livestream.

As Kia's first foray into the compact electric SUV market, the EV3 promises to deliver a blend of style, efficiency, and accessibility. It draws heavily on the design and technological advancements established by its larger siblings, the EV9 and EV5.

Design and aesthetics

The production version of the EV3 remains remarkably faithful to the concept vehicle presented late last year at the inaugural Kia EV Day in Seoul.

Kia has released a series of teaser images highlighting features like the aggressive LED taillights, now slightly thicker, and an updated rear fascia with a less upright angle and an angular rear window.

The vehicle also sports an iconic light green hue, showcasing the brand's 'Opposites United' design language. This continuity from concept to production shows Kia's desire to maintain the bold aesthetics that have garnered attention in the initial stages.

The exterior's near-identical adherence to the concept's design contrasts some potential practical adjustments inside.

The production EV3 will likely feature a traditional steering wheel, possibly with a flat bottom for a sportier feel, along with physical buttons, conventional air vents, and standard pedals and door panels—elements that were either absent or stylised in the concept.

Powertrain and performance

Kia EV3 concept from Kia EV Day 2023

Underneath its striking exterior, the EV3 rides on the proven E-GMP platform, similar to its larger counterparts. However, it adopts a more cost-efficient 400V architecture instead of the 800V system used in models like the EV6.

Prospective buyers can expect a choice between two battery packs: a 58kWh version for those prioritising cost and efficiency and a more robust 77.4kWh pack for increased range and performance.

While the entry-level model will feature a single electric motor setup, higher-end models have the potential for a dual-motor configuration.

Pricing and availability

With a potential starting price of around $50k in New Zealand, the Kia EV3 seems poised to make a significant impact. It offers a more accessible entry point into the EV market without sacrificing style or functionality.

The Kia EV3 will debut globally on May 23, with a local launch potentially slated for later this year.