Aston Martin celebrated a historic moment in Formula One as their driver ambassador, Jessica Hawkins, became the first woman to test an F1 car since 2018. This milestone event took place at the Budapest circuit last week and marked a significant step forward in promoting gender diversity in F1.

A long time coming

Hawkins, a 28-year-old talent in motorsport, has an impressive resume, including being a podium finisher in the W Series and a British Karting Champion. Her journey into the world of F1 was eagerly anticipated, and it was realized as she shared driving duties with the team's reserve driver, Felipe Drugovich, behind the wheel of a 2021-spec F1 car.

The test faced initial delays due to heavy rain, which left the track wet and challenging for the drivers. However, when the weather improved, Jessica Hawkins took to the circuit and completed an impressive 26 laps across several runs, showcasing her skill and determination.

Aston Martin expressed their enthusiasm for this historic moment and underlined their commitment to supporting Jessica Hawkins in her career. Hawkins joined the team as a driver ambassador in 2021, and this F1 test marks the latest step in her partnership with the prestigious marque.

It was announced that her collaboration with Aston Martin will extend to supporting their entry in the all-female F1 Academy series scheduled for 2024.

In her own words, Hawkins expressed her gratitude, stating, "I want to say a big thank you to everyone at AMF1 Team for having the trust in me, believing in me, and for giving me this opportunity."

She added, "It's taken me every bit of blood, sweat, and tears to get here. When I first heard it might be a possibility, I could hardly believe it. I've had to keep it secret for months now - which was pretty hard! It's been absolutely worth it and it's given me really valuable insight."

Hawkins also shared her excitement about the experience of driving a Formula 1 car, emphasising the significance of the moment: "Nothing will compare to the acceleration and braking of a Formula 1 car, and, having looked at the data, I'm really proud of my performance.



Getting to drive the AMR21 has been a dream come true for me and one I've been ready to fulfill for a long time. I'll keep pushing for more and, in the process, I want to inspire other women and let them know they should follow their dream no matter what it is."

A bright future

Aston Martin's Evolution Programme Director, Robert Sattler, praised Hawkins' performance during the test, highlighting her skill in progressively building up speed on a tricky track while offering precise feedback that correlated with their data. He stated, "Jessica executed an excellent test program with a very professional attitude, and we hope to see her in the car again soon."

Aston Martin Team Principal, Mike Krack, echoed these sentiments, describing the moment as "special" for both the team and Jessica. Krack commended Hawkins for her preparation and professionalism and emphasised the significance of this test in her journey with the AMF1 Team.

Jessica Hawkins' test drive in a Formula 1 car is a momentous occasion, not only for Aston Martin but for the world of motorsport as a whole. It serves as a powerful reminder of the progress being made towards greater gender diversity and inclusivity in the sport, inspiring future generations of female racers to pursue their dreams on the F1 stage.